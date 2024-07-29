Mickoski Vows Macedonians Will Abandon Bulgarian Passports Post-EU Accession

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared that citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia will discard their Bulgarian passports as soon as the country joins the European Union. In response to questions about whether he would ask Macedonian citizens holding Bulgarian passports to relinquish them, Mickoski emphasized that their acquisition was motivated by economic benefits rather than ethnic or national identity.

Mickoski explained that Macedonian, Albanian, Turkish, Serbian, Vlach, and Bosniak individuals holding Bulgarian passports did so not out of a sense of Bulgarian identity but to gain easier access to work opportunities in the EU. He expressed confidence that once North Macedonia achieves EU membership, these individuals would be eager to give up their Bulgarian passports, asserting that this action would occur on the very first day of EU accession.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant internal challenges faced by North Macedonia but insisted that the country deserves EU membership more than many current member states. He criticized the prolonged delay in starting EU accession talks and suggested that a resolution could involve constitutional changes to include Bulgarians in the country's constitution, with a delayed entry into force.

Mickoski noted that if there is genuine willingness to resolve the situation, a solution is possible. He reiterated that despite ongoing obstacles and delays in the EU accession process, a path forward could be found if there is sincere commitment from all parties involved. His comments were made during a visit to the Chamber of North-West Macedonia and broadcasted on the government channel.