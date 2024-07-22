6-Year-Old Dies in Loader Accident in Bulgaria's Ruse Region

Tragic Accident on Struma Highway: Woman and Child Killed, Three Injured
A terrifying accident on the Struma highway resulted in two fatalities and three injuries
A tragic accident in Bulgaria's Ruse region resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4:30 p.m., in the village of Katselovo.
Preliminary reports indicate that the young girl was riding in the basket of a telescopic front loader, operated by a 44-year-old man. As the machine was moving through the village, the child fell from the basket and was run over by the loader.
Local authorities dispatched a duty team from the Dve Mogili police district office to the accident site, followed by a duty operation group for further investigation. Emergency services also arrived at the scene, but the girl was pronounced dead in the ambulance while en route to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and a pre-trial proceeding has been initiated to determine the details surrounding the incident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The death of Teodor Popov, son of the warehouse owner, whose warehouse exploded near Elin Pelin, has been officially confirmed
Three individuals sustained injuries following the explosion at the pulp factory near Svishtov.
An explosion occurred today at a pulp (cellulose) factory near Svishtov, Bulgaria
A firefighting aircraft from France is set to arrive today to aid in battling the fire on the Slavyanka border mountain
These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU