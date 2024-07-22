6-Year-Old Dies in Loader Accident in Bulgaria's Ruse Region

Society » INCIDENTS | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:17
Bulgaria: 6-Year-Old Dies in Loader Accident in Bulgaria's Ruse Region @novinite.com

A tragic accident in Bulgaria's Ruse region resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4:30 p.m., in the village of Katselovo.

Preliminary reports indicate that the young girl was riding in the basket of a telescopic front loader, operated by a 44-year-old man. As the machine was moving through the village, the child fell from the basket and was run over by the loader.

Local authorities dispatched a duty team from the Dve Mogili police district office to the accident site, followed by a duty operation group for further investigation. Emergency services also arrived at the scene, but the girl was pronounced dead in the ambulance while en route to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and a pre-trial proceeding has been initiated to determine the details surrounding the incident.

