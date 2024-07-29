Tragic Confirmation: 22-Year-Old Man Among Victims of Elin Pelin Warehouse Explosion

Society » INCIDENTS | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Tragic Confirmation: 22-Year-Old Man Among Victims of Elin Pelin Warehouse Explosion

The death of Teodor Popov, son of the warehouse owner, whose warehouse exploded near Elin Pelin, has been officially confirmed. This was revealed in a social media post by his father, Todor Popov.

Late on Sunday evening, the 22-year-old's father wrote on his Facebook profile, "On this day one more angel turned into a shining star in the sky! We love you to the moon and back! Rest in peace! Teodor Popov joined his friends Petar Shishkov and Kristina Shishkova.

Yesterday, shortly after 10:30 a.m., under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, investigators from the National Investigation Service and the District Investigation Service, along with fire department teams and specialized units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, began an inspection of the warehouses near Elin Pelin. These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening.

Two severely burned bodies, believed to be those of the men known to have been in the warehouses at the time of the incident, were found at the scene. Teodor is confirmed to be one of those men. This brought the death toll from the accident near Elin Pelin to four.

Earlier yesterday, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov updated the public on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin, confirming three fatalities and one person missing, presumed to be in the explosion's epicenter. The latest victim was found near the warehouse entrance, and the body's condition prevented immediate identification.

Witnesses included a security guard who helped rescue two individuals and a boy who escaped the fire. Stoyanov criticized the boy's parents for not promptly informing authorities, complicating survivor tracking.

The warehouse owner is cooperating fully, and evacuation of nearby residents was necessary due to potential further explosions. All causes are being considered, and the investigation will scrutinize the warehouse's off-hours activities, with a thorough probe by the prosecutor's office expected.

On Saturday it was confirmed that the young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday had passed away. Despite the medical teams' best efforts, the 20-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries last night. The hospital management has extended their condolences to her family and relatives.

The 49-year-old expert from the University of Mining and Geology, Petar Shishkov, father of the woman, also died from injuries sustained in the explosions. His daughter had 85 percent burns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: explosion, Elin Pelin, warehouse

Related Articles:

Explosion Rocks Pulp Factory Near Svishtov: Employee Injured (UPDATED)

An explosion occurred today at a pulp (cellulose) factory near Svishtov, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:25

Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:21

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

6-Year-Old Dies in Loader Accident in Bulgaria's Ruse Region

A tragic accident in Bulgaria's Ruse region resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:17

Pulp Factory Blast in Svishtov: Fire Contained, Three Hurt

Three individuals sustained injuries following the explosion at the pulp factory near Svishtov.

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:06

Explosion Rocks Pulp Factory Near Svishtov: Employee Injured (UPDATED)

An explosion occurred today at a pulp (cellulose) factory near Svishtov, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:25

French Plane Arrives to Battle Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border

A firefighting aircraft from France is set to arrive today to aid in battling the fire on the Slavyanka border mountain

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 09:12

Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:21

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria