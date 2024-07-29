Tragic Confirmation: 22-Year-Old Man Among Victims of Elin Pelin Warehouse Explosion

The death of Teodor Popov, son of the warehouse owner, whose warehouse exploded near Elin Pelin, has been officially confirmed. This was revealed in a social media post by his father, Todor Popov.

Late on Sunday evening, the 22-year-old's father wrote on his Facebook profile, "On this day one more angel turned into a shining star in the sky! We love you to the moon and back! Rest in peace! Teodor Popov joined his friends Petar Shishkov and Kristina Shishkova.

Yesterday, shortly after 10:30 a.m., under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, investigators from the National Investigation Service and the District Investigation Service, along with fire department teams and specialized units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, began an inspection of the warehouses near Elin Pelin. These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening.

Two severely burned bodies, believed to be those of the men known to have been in the warehouses at the time of the incident, were found at the scene. Teodor is confirmed to be one of those men. This brought the death toll from the accident near Elin Pelin to four.

Earlier yesterday, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov updated the public on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin, confirming three fatalities and one person missing, presumed to be in the explosion's epicenter. The latest victim was found near the warehouse entrance, and the body's condition prevented immediate identification.

Witnesses included a security guard who helped rescue two individuals and a boy who escaped the fire. Stoyanov criticized the boy's parents for not promptly informing authorities, complicating survivor tracking.

The warehouse owner is cooperating fully, and evacuation of nearby residents was necessary due to potential further explosions. All causes are being considered, and the investigation will scrutinize the warehouse's off-hours activities, with a thorough probe by the prosecutor's office expected.

On Saturday it was confirmed that the young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday had passed away. Despite the medical teams' best efforts, the 20-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries last night. The hospital management has extended their condolences to her family and relatives.

The 49-year-old expert from the University of Mining and Geology, Petar Shishkov, father of the woman, also died from injuries sustained in the explosions. His daughter had 85 percent burns.