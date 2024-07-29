DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:12
Bulgaria: DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, led by Delyan Peevski (i.e. DPS-Peevski), has announced it will not participate in negotiations to form a cabinet with the third mandate. Peevski, still serving as the party's (co)chairman, stated that the decision stems not from a lack of belief in the necessity of a stable government for Bulgaria, but from a refusal to engage in what he called "cheap populism" and time-wasting. He criticized 'There Is Such a People' (TISP) for their perceived political weakness and expressed a firm stance against cooperating with the pro-Russian party 'Revival,' labeling it a non-negotiable red line. Peevski suggested that TISP should promptly return the mandate to enable President Radev to fulfill his constitutional duties and schedule new parliamentary elections.

Conversely, the faction of DPS aligned with honorary chairman Dr. Ahmed Dogan, referred to as DPS-Dogan, is open to discussions with TISP. Timur Halilov, representing this group, stated that they seek to find common goals and priorities for forming a government. A meeting between TISP and DPS-Dogan representatives is scheduled for tomorrow at 16:00.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has also expressed willingness to engage in talks with TISP regarding the third mandate. Borislav Gutsanov, BSP's parliamentary group chairman, emphasized the party's view that the third mandate represents an opportunity for parliamentary dialogue and alignment on national priorities. He expressed hope for wisdom and statesmanship to prevail, preventing the need for yet another round of early elections. Key issues for BSP include social policy, healthcare, peace, and energy, with a preference for an expert, supra-party cabinet of national salvation. Gutsanov underscored the importance of dialogue in achieving a regular cabinet and stabilizing the political environment.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dogan, DPS, TISP, Peevski

Related Articles:

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:20

DPS Civil War Spreads: Dogan’s MPs Accuse Acting PM Glavchev of Succumbing to Peevski’s Influence

In a special statement today, deputies from Ahmed Dogan’s faction of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), led by Timur Khalilov, accused acting Prime Minister Glavchev of showing clear signs of dependence on Delyan Peevski

Politics | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Political Situation in Bulgaria: More Fractures in DPS, WCC-DB Proposes Anti-Corruption Declaration

Four parliamentary factions are set to engage in discussions regarding the anti-corruption declaration proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria"

Politics | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:33

WCC-DB Proposes Bold Solutions to Bulgaria's Political Crisis in Meeting with President Radev

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) today held discussions with President Rumen Radev

Politics | July 15, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Civil War in DPS: Dogan Demands Resignations, Peevski Refuses to Step Down

In a powerful appeal to all members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman, has called for the resignation of the parliamentary group chairman,

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 23:12

Bulgaria: Peevski Threatens to Block the Proposed Referendum Against Euro

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) co-chairman Delyan Peevski has threatened to block "Revival" from holding a referendum against the euro

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

FA-50 Fighter Jets: South Korea’s Key Offer to Bulgaria's Defense

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | July 29, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Bulgaria Criticizes North Macedonia's Shift in Corridor 8 Funding, Warns of NATO Security Risks

The Bulgarian government has urged the authorities in Skopje to uphold their commitments regarding Corridor 8

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 13:00

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:20

Bulgaria's Socialist Leaders Rally for Unity at Buzludzha Amid Calls for Left-Wing Consolidation

Atanas Zafirov, the interim chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), addressed the crowd at Buzludzha, where the 133rd anniversary of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria was being celebrated

Politics | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:43

Bulgaria Accelerates Eurozone Entry: Parliament Sets July 2025 Target

The Bulgarian Parliament has recently adopted a decision to accelerate the process of adopting the euro

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 17:10

Constitutional Court Strikes Down Key Elements of Bulgaria's Judicial Reform

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has ruled against a significant portion of the recent judicial reform amendments to the Constitution

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria