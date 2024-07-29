Pulp Factory Blast in Svishtov: Fire Contained, Three Hurt

Three individuals sustained injuries following the explosion at the pulp factory near Svishtov. Among the injured are one employee of the enterprise and two firefighters from the plant's departmental fire service. They suffered cuts from broken glass caused by the blast wave. One of the injured was examined by an emergency team and released for home treatment, while the other two declined medical examination. This information was provided to BNT by Mihail Kolchev, a member of the company's board of directors.

The fire in the production workshop has been contained, and there is currently no risk of air pollution, according to the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Veliko Tarnovo.

Employees have returned to work. Over the next three days, a mobile laboratory will be set up in the area to monitor air quality, as explained by Eng. Maya Radeva, director of the Regional Environmental and Water Inspection-Veliko Tarnovo.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with efforts underway to determine the cause.