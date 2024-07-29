French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 15:13
Bulgaria: French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested

Nearly 50 individuals have been arrested in France for attempting to disrupt the Olympic Games, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, as reported by DPA. Darmanin stated on France 2 television that the security services detained these people who aimed to conduct "acts of sabotage or radical protests" during the early competitions of the Olympics. Their plans were thwarted by the authorities.

"Le Parisien" newspaper reported that 45 members of the radical environmental group "Extinction Rebellion" were among those arrested. They had planned to protest the social and environmental impacts of the Olympics.

Additionally, "Le Figaro" newspaper reported the arrest of a liberal activist in Oissel, a suburb of Rouen, located about 120 kilometers northwest of Paris. This individual was apprehended at a French national railways site, with "keys for access to technical premises of the railways," "wire cutters and a set of universal keys," and literature associated with the left found in his vehicle.

Paris prosecutors clarified that this arrest is not connected to the investigation into the arson attacks that disrupted train schedules hours before the Olympic opening ceremonies on Friday, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers. No arrests have been made in connection with those incidents, according to the prosecutor's office.

Darmanin also mentioned on France 2 that his department now has a clearer understanding of potential suspects behind the attacks. "We have identified several profiles of people who may have carried out these very deliberate and highly targeted acts of sabotage," he said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sabotage, Olympics, French, Paris

Related Articles:

Viktoriya Tomova Secures First Bulgarian Olympic Tennis Victory in 12 Years

Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 09:01

Paris 2024 Kicks Off with Macron's Inauguration and Bulgarian Athletes Ready for Competition

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, with the Olympic flame being ignited at the end of an extensive relay by athlete Marie-José Perec and judoka Teddy Riner

Sports | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:12

Three Bulgarians Arrested for Desecrating Paris Holocaust Memorial

Three Bulgarians suspected of desecrating the Holocaust memorial in Paris in mid-May have been detained

Crime | July 26, 2024, Friday // 17:05

French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games

A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris

World » EU | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:10

Russian Citizen Detained in France for Alleged Plot to Disrupt Paris Olympics

French authorities have detained a Russian citizen suspected of planning to disrupt the upcoming Olympic Games

World » EU | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:12

Paris Grants Approval for Electric Flying Taxis During Olympic Games

In preparation for the Paris Olympics, authorities have approved the installation of a floating platform on the Seine River to facilitate demonstration flights of electric flying taxis

Sports | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Schengen Security Risks Heighten with Hungary's National Card for Russian and Belarusian Workers

The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings.

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:40

Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies

In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union

World » EU | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:51

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14

French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games

A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris

World » EU | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:10

Terror Threat Looms Over Paris Olympics: Seven Arrested in Belgium

Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 17:54

EU Sues Bulgaria: Three Lawsuits Filed for Breach of European Regulations

On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria