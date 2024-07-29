The 40th Edition of Apollonia Starts on August 28 in Sozopol

Tickets are already on sale, viewers can also purchase a "golden ticket" which gives them access to all events of the program.

For the 40th year in a row, the only festival of its kind in Bulgaria - Apollonia Arts Festival, will delight the audience with a special program of cultural events in Sozopol. The festival will take place from August 28 to September 7 and will bring together the most beloved Bulgarian artists. This year's participants include Vasil Petrov and Stara Zagora Military Big Band, the Foundation and the Plovdiv Philharmonic, and Hilda Kazasyan will present the concert-performance "World Cinema in Music". The complete program of Apollonia 2024 can be seen on the official website - www.apollonia.bg, and tickets for all events are already on sale in the Eventim network. And this year, a "golden ticket" can be purchased, which gives access to a reserved place for all events.

"It is a great joy and pride for us that the Apollonia Arts Festival will be held for the fortieth time in Sozopol. Back in 1984, when we held the first festival, none of us, the organizers, imagined that these festivals would begin at the largest forum in Bulgarian culture. A forum where all the arts are presented - theater, music, dance, literature, fine arts, architecture, cinema," said Margarita Dimitrova, executive director of the Apollonia Foundation.

The 40th edition of Apollonia will offer a variety of concerts, cinema, theater, exhibitions and literary events. The opening of the festival will be on August 29 with a concert by the Symphony Orchestra of the BNR with conductor Konstantin Ilievski and soloist Svetlina Stoyanova – mezzo-soprano. Among the musical performers who will delight the audience are also Stefan Valdobrev and the Usual Suspects, Vladi Ampov – Grafa, Beloslava and many others. There is also an exciting surprise in the program – 13 of the best Bulgarian musicians, concertmasters from all over Europe will form the Apollonia Festival Orchestra! They are Albena Danailova, Svetlin Rusev, Valya Dervenska, Liya Petrova, Nikolay Minchev, Rumen Tsvetkov, Alexander Somov, Galina Koycheva, Stefania Yankova, Kalina Hristova, Dimitar Ivanov, Stoimen Peev and Ivan Lalev.

Works by Pavel Koichev and Gredi Assa will be part of the exhibitions at the Apollonia 2024 Art Festival.

In the literary program, which will be opened by Ivan Teofilov, a number of talented and beloved Bulgarian authors such as Ivan Landzhev, Alexander Sekulov, Zahari Karabashliev, Ani Ilkov and others will take part. An important place in the program is occupied by the master class in creative writing led by Georgi Gospodinov.

Fans of Bulgarian cinema will have the opportunity to attend three premieres - "Klopka", directed by Nadezhda Koseva, "Windless" and the first episode of the film series "All About My Son", directed by Pavel Vesnakov.

For theater lovers, the organizers have prepared productions of the Varna and Plovdiv Drama Theaters, Small City Theater "Behind the Canal", Satirical Theater "Aleko Konstantinov", Theater 199 "Valentin Stoychev" and many others.

About Apollonia:

Apollonia Arts Festival is the largest, long-standing and large-scale art festival in Bulgaria. Its organizer is the Apollonia Foundation, established in 1991. The first edition of the Festival was held in 1984. Every year, the stages of Apollonia in Sozopol attract hundreds of artists and thousands of art lovers from Bulgaria and the world. The festival aims to preserve cultural traditions as well as to support new talents in the field of all kinds of arts.

