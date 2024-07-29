29-Year-Old Woman Killed at Pazardzhik Hotel

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday at the "Trakia" hotel in the center of Pazardzhik, where a 29-year-old woman from the Plovdiv village of Trivodici was found dead. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was discovered by the hotel manager around 8 p.m. lying in the corridor with visible stab wounds. Emergency medical teams arrived but pronounced her dead at the scene.

The police quickly arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old man from the nearby city of Septemvri, who had previously lived with the victim. Authorities apprehended him later at his relatives' home. The suspect has a lengthy criminal record, including numerous convictions for theft, bodily harm, and the circulation of counterfeit currency, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Pazardzhik.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to thoroughly clarify and document the circumstances surrounding this serious crime.