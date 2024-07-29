29-Year-Old Woman Killed at Pazardzhik Hotel

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions
The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away
A tragic incident occurred on Saturday at the "Trakia" hotel in the center of Pazardzhik, where a 29-year-old woman from the Plovdiv village of Trivodici was found dead. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was discovered by the hotel manager around 8 p.m. lying in the corridor with visible stab wounds. Emergency medical teams arrived but pronounced her dead at the scene.
The police quickly arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old man from the nearby city of Septemvri, who had previously lived with the victim. Authorities apprehended him later at his relatives' home. The suspect has a lengthy criminal record, including numerous convictions for theft, bodily harm, and the circulation of counterfeit currency, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Pazardzhik.
Pre-trial proceedings are underway under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to thoroughly clarify and document the circumstances surrounding this serious crime.
