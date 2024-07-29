Explosion Rocks Pulp Factory Near Svishtov: Employee Injured (UPDATED)

An explosion occurred today at a pulp (cellulose) factory near Svishtov, Bulgaria. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Svilosa plant. According to reports from BNT, an employee was slightly injured in the blast. This information was confirmed by the mayor of Svishtov, Gencho Genchev, who is currently on-site overseeing the response.

The sequence of events began with a fire that ignited in one of the factory’s departments. Shortly thereafter, the situation escalated with an explosion. Emergency services were quick to respond, and four fire brigades are actively working at the scene to control the fire and manage the aftermath of the explosion.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion are still under investigation. The response teams are focusing on ensuring there are no further injuries and preventing the spread of the fire. The factory’s operations have been temporarily halted as authorities work to assess the full impact of the incident and address any ongoing safety concerns.

Update: All employees have been evacuated from the factory. At the moment, there is no data on the danger of air pollution. Fire brigade teams are on the scene until the accident is completely extinguished, informed the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo.

"There was a fire at an installation that is part of the cellulose production installation, after which there was an explosion, the fire was extinguished, the consequences are yet to be determined", Mikhail Kolchev from the management of "Svilosa" told BNR. "There is an injured firefighter who fell and hit himself, as well as a worker who was hit, but their condition is not serious, they did not even seek medical attention", he added. "There is material damage, but it is too early to say what and how much. There is no danger of chemical contamination", assured Kolchev.



Initial reports indicate that the fire started in the sodium chlorate production workshop. Following the fire, an explosion ensued. The factory's departmental fire service responded quickly, containing and extinguishing the fire. The Ministry of the Interior in Veliko Tarnovo reported that production has been halted, and there is no leakage of harmful substances.

Currently, there is no indication of air pollution in the area. Eco-inspectors are on their way to the site, and a mobile laboratory will be set up over the next three days to monitor air quality. This was confirmed by Eng. Maya Radeva, the director of the Regional Environmental and Water Inspection in Veliko Tarnovo.

Four fire crews are presently at the scene.

Acting Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided further details, stating, "During the loading and unloading of the easily flammable sodium chlorate, an explosion occurred according to initial assessments. This resulted in injuries to two members of the factory's departmental fire service due to falling glass. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Authorities assure us that a mobile station will monitor air quality, and all necessary measures have been taken."