'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government. He highlighted that this is the last opportunity for the 50th National Assembly to establish a government and make a meaningful impact. Radev praised TISP for their consistent advocacy for a regular government and their support for a supra-party cabinet of experts, despite ongoing party conflicts and internal discord.

Radev urged the TISP representatives to handle this task with the same level of responsibility they have previously demonstrated. He noted that the third mandate offers more flexibility, allowing them to delay announcing a prime ministerial candidate until they have had discussions with other political parties in parliament. The President encouraged them to initiate these discussions promptly.

In response, Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the TISP parliamentary group, acknowledged the gravity of the responsibility that comes with the third mandate. "Thank you, Mr. President, for entrusting us with this task. We fully recognize the severe crisis facing the country and the heightened responsibility of this mandate compared to the previous ones," Yordanov said. He emphasized that TISP would approach the situation pragmatically, engaging in talks with all parliamentary parties and independent deputies. Yordanov stressed that broad parliamentary support is essential for overcoming the political crisis and establishing a functional government.

Toshko Yordanov, the head of the parliamentary group "There Is Such a People" (TISP), expressed hope that by the end of the week, it will be clear whether the third mandate for forming a government can be successfully carried out. Yordanov indicated that he remains cautiously optimistic about the possibility of forming a cabinet under the third term.

He acknowledged that the outcome might hinge on just two or three individuals in parliament, who will ultimately decide whether the country will head to elections or opt for a practical solution. "It really comes down to a few key people considering whether to send the country to elections or to pursue a practical approach. I have faith in their common sense," Yordanov said.

The identities of these influential individuals will become clearer as negotiations with various political forces progress, he added. Yordanov stressed that the TISP will engage in discussions with all parties involved, setting aside any personal grievances or past remarks. The party plans to schedule meetings, send out invitations, and address priorities, problems, and solutions. Only after reaching an agreement on these matters will discussions move towards drafting a program and selecting the individuals to implement it.

The meetings will be open to the media to avoid any speculation regarding which parties might push the country towards elections. If a sufficient majority is achieved, subsequent talks will focus on forming the cabinet. Yordanov hopes that by the week's end, there will be clarity on whether the third mandate can be executed.

Should a majority not be found, TISP will adhere to constitutional procedures, which will likely lead to new early elections, according to Stanislav Balabanov. He emphasized the importance of seeing if there are genuine statesmen willing to work for the country rather than just party leaders pursuing their own agendas. Balabanov criticized the notion of waiting for elections to address issues, urging current leaders to actively work on their responsibilities now.

The head of state awarded the third exploratory mandate to TISP after previous attempts by GERB and WCC-DB to form a government in the 50th National Assembly failed.