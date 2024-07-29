'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:20
Bulgaria: 'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government. He highlighted that this is the last opportunity for the 50th National Assembly to establish a government and make a meaningful impact. Radev praised TISP for their consistent advocacy for a regular government and their support for a supra-party cabinet of experts, despite ongoing party conflicts and internal discord.

Radev urged the TISP representatives to handle this task with the same level of responsibility they have previously demonstrated. He noted that the third mandate offers more flexibility, allowing them to delay announcing a prime ministerial candidate until they have had discussions with other political parties in parliament. The President encouraged them to initiate these discussions promptly.

In response, Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the TISP parliamentary group, acknowledged the gravity of the responsibility that comes with the third mandate. "Thank you, Mr. President, for entrusting us with this task. We fully recognize the severe crisis facing the country and the heightened responsibility of this mandate compared to the previous ones," Yordanov said. He emphasized that TISP would approach the situation pragmatically, engaging in talks with all parliamentary parties and independent deputies. Yordanov stressed that broad parliamentary support is essential for overcoming the political crisis and establishing a functional government.

Toshko Yordanov, the head of the parliamentary group "There Is Such a People" (TISP), expressed hope that by the end of the week, it will be clear whether the third mandate for forming a government can be successfully carried out. Yordanov indicated that he remains cautiously optimistic about the possibility of forming a cabinet under the third term.

He acknowledged that the outcome might hinge on just two or three individuals in parliament, who will ultimately decide whether the country will head to elections or opt for a practical solution. "It really comes down to a few key people considering whether to send the country to elections or to pursue a practical approach. I have faith in their common sense," Yordanov said.

The identities of these influential individuals will become clearer as negotiations with various political forces progress, he added. Yordanov stressed that the TISP will engage in discussions with all parties involved, setting aside any personal grievances or past remarks. The party plans to schedule meetings, send out invitations, and address priorities, problems, and solutions. Only after reaching an agreement on these matters will discussions move towards drafting a program and selecting the individuals to implement it.

The meetings will be open to the media to avoid any speculation regarding which parties might push the country towards elections. If a sufficient majority is achieved, subsequent talks will focus on forming the cabinet. Yordanov hopes that by the week's end, there will be clarity on whether the third mandate can be executed.

Should a majority not be found, TISP will adhere to constitutional procedures, which will likely lead to new early elections, according to Stanislav Balabanov. He emphasized the importance of seeing if there are genuine statesmen willing to work for the country rather than just party leaders pursuing their own agendas. Balabanov criticized the notion of waiting for elections to address issues, urging current leaders to actively work on their responsibilities now.

The head of state awarded the third exploratory mandate to TISP after previous attempts by GERB and WCC-DB to form a government in the 50th National Assembly failed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Yordanov, TISP, mandate

Related Articles:

DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, led by Delyan Peevski (i.e. DPS-Peevski), has announced it will not participate in negotiations to form a cabinet with the third mandate

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:12

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Borissov Compared Political Landscape in Bulgaria to Weather Forecast

GERB leader Boyko Borissov likened the political situation to a weather forecast, commenting on the prospects of securing a third term

Politics | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06

Bulgaria's Glavchev Ready to Continue as Acting Prime Minister if Third Mandate Fails

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again

Politics | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

President Radev Rejects Nikolay Nenchev as Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Citing Lack of Qualifications

President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33

'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Will Seek Support in the Next National Assembly

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), stated they will seek support in the 51st National Assembly after returning the second mandate to the president unfulfilled

Politics | July 22, 2024, Monday // 13:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

FA-50 Fighter Jets: South Korea’s Key Offer to Bulgaria's Defense

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | July 29, 2024, Monday // 18:00

DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, led by Delyan Peevski (i.e. DPS-Peevski), has announced it will not participate in negotiations to form a cabinet with the third mandate

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria Criticizes North Macedonia's Shift in Corridor 8 Funding, Warns of NATO Security Risks

The Bulgarian government has urged the authorities in Skopje to uphold their commitments regarding Corridor 8

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Socialist Leaders Rally for Unity at Buzludzha Amid Calls for Left-Wing Consolidation

Atanas Zafirov, the interim chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), addressed the crowd at Buzludzha, where the 133rd anniversary of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria was being celebrated

Politics | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:43

Bulgaria Accelerates Eurozone Entry: Parliament Sets July 2025 Target

The Bulgarian Parliament has recently adopted a decision to accelerate the process of adopting the euro

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 17:10

Constitutional Court Strikes Down Key Elements of Bulgaria's Judicial Reform

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has ruled against a significant portion of the recent judicial reform amendments to the Constitution

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria