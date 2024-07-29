18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games
Valentina Georgieva, an 18-year-old Bulgarian gymnast, has advanced to the final of the women’s vault competition at the Paris Olympic Games. This marks Georgieva's debut at the Olympics.
In her qualifying rounds, Georgieva achieved an average score of 13.999 on the vault. She scored 14.166 on her first attempt and 13.833 on her second attempt. The gymnast, a graduate of Filip Yanev, executed strong vaults, though her second attempt included a slight step on landing.
Despite initially placing ninth in the qualifiers, Georgieva has secured a spot among the top eight in the vault final. However, three American gymnasts are ranked ahead of her, and regulations allow only two of them to advance to the finals.
The highest score in the qualifiers was posted by Simone Biles of the USA, with 15.300 points. She is followed by Tokyo 2020 champion Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 14.683 points, Jade Carey of the USA with 14.433 points, among others.
The women’s vault final is scheduled to take place on August 3.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Viktoriya Tomova Secures First Bulgarian Olympic Tennis Victory in 12 Years
Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Paris Olympics
Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Triumphs Over Polish Opponent in Paris Olympics
Bulgaria's European champion, Rami Kiwan, made an impressive debut by easily advancing to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris
Paris 2024 Kicks Off with Macron's Inauguration and Bulgarian Athletes Ready for Competition
French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, with the Olympic flame being ignited at the end of an extensive relay by athlete Marie-José Perec and judoka Teddy Riner
Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship
Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal
France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games
France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games
Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors
Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors