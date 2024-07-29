18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games

Valentina Georgieva, an 18-year-old Bulgarian gymnast, has advanced to the final of the women’s vault competition at the Paris Olympic Games. This marks Georgieva's debut at the Olympics.

In her qualifying rounds, Georgieva achieved an average score of 13.999 on the vault. She scored 14.166 on her first attempt and 13.833 on her second attempt. The gymnast, a graduate of Filip Yanev, executed strong vaults, though her second attempt included a slight step on landing.

Despite initially placing ninth in the qualifiers, Georgieva has secured a spot among the top eight in the vault final. However, three American gymnasts are ranked ahead of her, and regulations allow only two of them to advance to the finals.

The highest score in the qualifiers was posted by Simone Biles of the USA, with 15.300 points. She is followed by Tokyo 2020 champion Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 14.683 points, Jade Carey of the USA with 14.433 points, among others.

The women’s vault final is scheduled to take place on August 3.

Tags: gymnast, Georgieva, Bulgarian

