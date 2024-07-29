Maduro Declared Winner in Venezuela, Despite Opposition and Exit Polls Discrepancies

World | July 29, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Maduro Declared Winner in Venezuela, Despite Opposition and Exit Polls Discrepancies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro secured a third term with 51 percent of the vote, according to the country's election authorities. This announcement came shortly after midnight on Monday local time, despite several exit polls indicating a win for the opposition, as reported by Reuters.

The Caracas-controlled National Electoral Council revealed that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez received 44 percent of the vote. Earlier, the opposition had claimed it had "reasons to celebrate" and urged supporters to continue monitoring the vote count.

Maduro, addressing cheering supporters at the presidential palace, called his re-election a triumph of peace and stability and reiterated his campaign claim that Venezuela's electoral system is transparent. He promised to sign a decree on Monday to initiate a "great national dialogue."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people." He urged the electoral authorities to publish detailed voting data.

Edison Research, known for its work on US elections, conducted an exit poll indicating that Gonzalez would win 65% of the vote, compared to 31% for Maduro. Similarly, local firm Meganalisis predicted 65% for Gonzalez and just under 14% for Maduro.

National Electoral Council chief Elvis Amoroso stated that about 80 percent of ballots had been counted. He explained in a televised statement that the results were delayed due to "aggression" against the election data transmission system and called for an investigation into "acts of terrorism."

The opposition reported that their representatives were not allowed at polling stations. "The results cannot be hidden. The country peacefully chose the change," Gonzalez stated on "X" at 11 p.m. local time, before the results were officially announced.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was barred by Maduro from participating due to her popularity, called on the military to confirm the election results. "A message to the military: The people of Venezuela have spoken—they don't want Maduro," she wrote on "X". "It's time to stand on the right side of history. You have a chance and it's now."

Despite these calls, Venezuela's military, which has consistently supported Maduro, shows no signs of withdrawing their support.

The Venezuelan opposition declared victory in the presidential election, conflicting with the government's earlier declaration of Maduro's win, according to AP. "The Venezuelan people and the whole world know what happened," said Edmundo Gonzalez in his first speech after the results were announced. Maria Corina Machado described his victory as "crushing." She mentioned that the opposition has results from about 40 percent of polling stations and expects more.

The National Electoral Office, controlled by Maduro loyalists, has not yet released results from the country's 30,000 polling stations. Chilean President Gabriel Boric found the announced results indicating Maduro's victory "hard to believe." Washington also expressed "serious concerns."

Peru has recalled its ambassador to Caracas for consultations in response to the announced results. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves attributed Maduro's victory to fraud. Conversely, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Maduro on his "historic" victory.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maduro, Gonzalez, Venezuelan, opposition

Related Articles:

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Declines Government Talks with GERB, Pledges Opposition Role

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has declined an invitation to participate in government formation negotiations with GERB, the leading political force in Bulgaria's newly elected parliament

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 13:04

Slovak Prime Minister Forgives Assailant, Cites Political Motives in Attack

In his first public address since the assassination attempt, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed forgiveness towards his assailant

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:53

Moldovan Opposition Forms Bloc in Moscow, Challenges Pro-EU Agenda

Opposition parties critical of President Maia Sandu's pro-European stance have joined forces in Moscow, forming a pre-election bloc with ambitions to contest upcoming presidential elections and a pivotal referendum on EU membership

World | April 22, 2024, Monday // 10:04

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Allow Foreign Companies in Railway Operation

National Assembly adopted at first reading two bills for amendments to the Railway Transport Acts

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:07

Borissov: GERB Will Be Opposition if Petkov and Peevski Form Government

Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB, stated that if Kiril Petkov and Delyan Peevski opt to form a government, his party would serve as a strong opposition, as he would not form a government solely with DPS

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:23

Turkish Opposition Claims Victory in Local Elections: Provisional Results Indicate Significant Shift

Provisional results from Turkey's local elections reveal a remarkable surge for the opposition, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape

World | April 1, 2024, Monday // 08:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Schengen Security Risks Heighten with Hungary's National Card for Russian and Belarusian Workers

The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings.

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:40

Mickoski Vows Macedonians Will Abandon Bulgarian Passports Post-EU Accession

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared that citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia will discard their Bulgarian passports as soon as the country joins the European Union

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:22

French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested

Nearly 50 individuals have been arrested in France for attempting to disrupt the Olympic Games

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 15:13

Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,800 km into Russia, Confirming Long-Range Strike Capability

A Ukrainian drone recently crashed in the Ostrogozhsky district of Voronezh, causing damage to a utility infrastructure facility in the settlement of Gasoprovo and igniting a fire

World » Ukraine | July 29, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Erdogan Hints at Possible Turkish Intervention in Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Turkey might intervene in Israel, similar to its past actions in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh

World | July 29, 2024, Monday // 09:17

Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighter

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria