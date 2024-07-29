Erdogan Hints at Possible Turkish Intervention in Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Turkey might intervene in Israel, similar to its past actions in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, although he did not specify the type of intervention he was considering. This statement was reported by Reuters.

Erdogan, a vocal critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, made these remarks during a speech in which he also praised Turkey's defense industry. He stated, "We have to be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things with Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we can do the same thing with them." Speaking to a meeting of the ruling party in his hometown, he added, "There is no reason why we cannot do this. We must be strong to be able to take these steps."

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz compared Erdogan's statements to those of Saddam Hussein, warning on social media platform X, "Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. Let him remember what happened there and how it ended."

Erdogan's comments appeared to reference Turkey's previous military involvements. In 2020, Ankara sent military personnel to Libya to support the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. While Ankara denies direct involvement in Azerbaijan's military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, it has acknowledged using "all means," including military training and modernization, to support its ally Baku, as noted by Reuters.