Viktoriya Tomova Secures First Bulgarian Olympic Tennis Victory in 12 Years

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Viktoriya Tomova Secures First Bulgarian Olympic Tennis Victory in 12 Years @Bulgarian Olympic Committee for the news of print, internet and electronic media

Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Paris Olympics, marking the first victory for a Bulgarian tennis player at the Olympic Games in 12 years. Tomova triumphed over Magdalena Frech from Poland with a score of 6:4, 7:6(4). The match lasted an hour and 53 minutes, and Tomova's performance was impressive, defeating the world No. 48 on Roland Garros courts.

In the first set, Tomova started confidently, pushing for a 2:1 lead and securing the set 6:4 without facing a break. However, the second set presented more challenges. Tomova fell behind 0:2 early on but made a strong comeback to lead 5:2. Despite dropping two match points on her own serve and being broken, Tomova displayed great character. She managed to force a tiebreak, where she led with 6-4 points and clinched the victory on her first match point, moving into the second round to face No. 11 Emma Navarro from the USA.

This achievement adds Tomova to the list of Bulgarian tennis players who have competed at the Olympic Games. She follows in the footsteps of Manuela Maleeva (1988, bronze medal), Katerina Maleeva (1988, 1992), Magdalena Maleeva (1992, 1996, 2004), Elena Pampoulova (1992), Tsvetana Pironkova (2008, 2012, 2016), and Grigor Dimitrov (2012, 2016).

Tomova's second-round match will see her face Emma Navarro, ranked No. 11 from the USA. The Bulgarian's performance in Paris has been noteworthy, with her victory over Frech marking a significant milestone in her career and for Bulgarian tennis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomova, tennis, Olympics, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Mickoski Vows Macedonians Will Abandon Bulgarian Passports Post-EU Accession

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared that citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia will discard their Bulgarian passports as soon as the country joins the European Union

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:22

French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested

Nearly 50 individuals have been arrested in France for attempting to disrupt the Olympic Games

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 15:13

18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games

Valentina Georgieva, an 18-year-old Bulgarian gymnast, has advanced to the final of the women’s vault competition at the Paris Olympic Games

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 10:05

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Triumphs Over Polish Opponent in Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's European champion, Rami Kiwan, made an impressive debut by easily advancing to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:05

Paris 2024 Kicks Off with Macron's Inauguration and Bulgarian Athletes Ready for Competition

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, with the Olympic flame being ignited at the end of an extensive relay by athlete Marie-José Perec and judoka Teddy Riner

Sports | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:12

Bulgaria Accelerates Eurozone Entry: Parliament Sets July 2025 Target

The Bulgarian Parliament has recently adopted a decision to accelerate the process of adopting the euro

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

18-Year-Old Bulgarian Gymnast Qualifies for Vault Final at Paris Games

Valentina Georgieva, an 18-year-old Bulgarian gymnast, has advanced to the final of the women’s vault competition at the Paris Olympic Games

Sports | July 29, 2024, Monday // 10:05

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Triumphs Over Polish Opponent in Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's European champion, Rami Kiwan, made an impressive debut by easily advancing to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:05

Paris 2024 Kicks Off with Macron's Inauguration and Bulgarian Athletes Ready for Competition

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, with the Olympic flame being ignited at the end of an extensive relay by athlete Marie-José Perec and judoka Teddy Riner

Sports | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:12

Bulgarian Heart Transplant Recipient Clinches Five Medals at European Championship

Ognyan Ganchev from Shumen has achieved a remarkable feat at the European Transplant Championship held in Lisbon, Portugal

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

France Selected to Host 2030 Winter Games

France has been provisionally selected to host the 2030 Winter Games

Sports | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03

Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors

Sports | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria