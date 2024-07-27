Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria
Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated
Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria, with cumulus-rain clouds appearing over the Central North and Northeast regions by the evening. Short-term rains and thunder are expected in some areas, with hail being a possibility. The phenomena in the Northeastern regions will persist into the night of Tuesday and may be temporarily intense.
Winds in the western half of the country will shift to the northwest, blowing moderately, and becoming temporarily strong in the Danube plain. In Eastern Bulgaria, a weak to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximums ranging between 33° and 38°, and around 33° in Sofia.
Along the Black Sea, the weather will remain mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloudiness will temporarily increase, especially along the northern coast. In the evening, isolated short-term showers with thunder are expected, continuing through the night of Tuesday with potential hail. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, with sea water temperatures at 27°-28°, and sea excitement reaching 2-3 points.
The mountains will also enjoy mostly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase, but only isolated areas, mainly in Stara Planina, will experience rain and thunder. The wind will come from the northwest, mostly moderate. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be around 28°, and at 2000 meters, it will be about 21°.
On the night of Tuesday and continuing into Tuesday, intense weather phenomena will persist in the Eastern and central regions of Northern Bulgaria. The coming days will see sunny weather across the country, with temperatures rising further. By Friday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32° and 37°.
