Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 29, 2024, Monday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues @Pixabay

Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria, with cumulus-rain clouds appearing over the Central North and Northeast regions by the evening. Short-term rains and thunder are expected in some areas, with hail being a possibility. The phenomena in the Northeastern regions will persist into the night of Tuesday and may be temporarily intense.

Winds in the western half of the country will shift to the northwest, blowing moderately, and becoming temporarily strong in the Danube plain. In Eastern Bulgaria, a weak to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximums ranging between 33° and 38°, and around 33° in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will remain mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloudiness will temporarily increase, especially along the northern coast. In the evening, isolated short-term showers with thunder are expected, continuing through the night of Tuesday with potential hail. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, with sea water temperatures at 27°-28°, and sea excitement reaching 2-3 points.

The mountains will also enjoy mostly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase, but only isolated areas, mainly in Stara Planina, will experience rain and thunder. The wind will come from the northwest, mostly moderate. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be around 28°, and at 2000 meters, it will be about 21°.

On the night of Tuesday and continuing into Tuesday, intense weather phenomena will persist in the Eastern and central regions of Northern Bulgaria. The coming days will see sunny weather across the country, with temperatures rising further. By Friday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32° and 37°.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, temperatures, wind

Related Articles:

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clea

Society » Environment | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra

Society » Environment | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:20

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clea

Society » Environment | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra

Society » Environment | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24

July 21 Sets Record as Hottest Day Ever Recorded Globally

On July 21, Sunday, the Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 14:08

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:20

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria