Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighters. According to local health authorities, 66 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave over the last 24 hours.

Israeli tanks have penetrated deeper into the southern Gaza towns of Al-Karara, Al-Zanna, and Bani Suhaila. Medics reported that at least nine Palestinians were killed today in Israeli strikes in these areas, with residents noting intense fighting in the eastern parts of Khan Younis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they have re-entered the eastern part of Khan Younis recently in response to renewed attacks from those regions. The IDF's objective is to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping. They reported killing dozens of fighters and destroying military infrastructure in the area.

Additionally, Israeli units have advanced further into the northern parts of the city of Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Tanks have also shelled central Gaza locations, including the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps and the Juhor al-Dik settlement.

In a related development, Israel has pledged a severe response against Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite movement allied with Hamas, after accusing the group of killing 12 children and youths in a rocket attack on a soccer field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

According to the latest figures from Palestinian health authorities, more than 39,324 Palestinians have died since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The IDF claims that a third of those killed were Islamist fighters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Gaza, Hamas

Related Articles:

Hezbollah Missile Attack on Golan Heights Kills 12, Sparks Israeli Retaliation

Twelve people lost their lives in a missile attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:36

Harris Reaffirms US Commitment to Israel While Urging Civilian Protection in Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering commitment" to Israel following her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:41

Israeli Forces Discover Bodies of Five Hostages Killed by Hamas

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had discovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by the Palestinian group Hamas during their attack on October 7

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:08

China Brokers Deal Between Hamas and Fatah for Gaza Reconciliation and Transitional Government

Hamas has announced the signing of an agreement with various Palestinian organizations, including its rival Fatah, to pursue "national unity"

World | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

International Outcry Grows as Israeli Strikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza

In the latest Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, 50 people have lost their lives

World | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:41

Gaza Airstrike on Hamas Leader Leads to Numerous Civilian Casualties

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, resulting in the destruction of a populated area

World | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 17:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:44

'To The Last Russian:' Putin's Costly Conquest Might Bring Five More Years and Millions of Lives

This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:26

Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 11:09

Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies

In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union

World » EU | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:51

Hezbollah Missile Attack on Golan Heights Kills 12, Sparks Israeli Retaliation

Twelve people lost their lives in a missile attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:36

Harris Admits Trailing Trump, While Trump Promises Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

US Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is still behind Donald Trump in the race for the White House, just months before the November election

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria