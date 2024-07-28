Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighters. According to local health authorities, 66 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave over the last 24 hours.

Israeli tanks have penetrated deeper into the southern Gaza towns of Al-Karara, Al-Zanna, and Bani Suhaila. Medics reported that at least nine Palestinians were killed today in Israeli strikes in these areas, with residents noting intense fighting in the eastern parts of Khan Younis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they have re-entered the eastern part of Khan Younis recently in response to renewed attacks from those regions. The IDF's objective is to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping. They reported killing dozens of fighters and destroying military infrastructure in the area.

Additionally, Israeli units have advanced further into the northern parts of the city of Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Tanks have also shelled central Gaza locations, including the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps and the Juhor al-Dik settlement.

In a related development, Israel has pledged a severe response against Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite movement allied with Hamas, after accusing the group of killing 12 children and youths in a rocket attack on a soccer field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

According to the latest figures from Palestinian health authorities, more than 39,324 Palestinians have died since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The IDF claims that a third of those killed were Islamist fighters.