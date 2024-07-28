Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe

World » RUSSIA | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany, Moscow will respond by positioning its weapons within striking distance of Western targets, as reported by Reuters. He compared the current situation to the Cold War era, particularly the deployment of American Pershing missiles in Europe.

Putin stated that if the US follows through with its plans, Russia will abandon its previous unilateral moratorium on deploying medium- and shorter-range strike assets. He cautioned that the US risks inciting a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War period. Putin also mentioned plans to enhance the capabilities of the Russian Navy’s coastal forces.

Earlier this month, Washington and Berlin announced in a joint statement that, for the first time since the Cold War, long-range US weapons would be stationed in Germany. This move is part of the US's strategy for "integrated European deterrence."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Pershing, US, Russia

Related Articles:

'To The Last Russian:' Putin's Costly Conquest Might Bring Five More Years and Millions of Lives

This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:26

Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies

In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union

World » EU | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:51

Harris Admits Trailing Trump, While Trump Promises Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

US Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is still behind Donald Trump in the race for the White House, just months before the November election

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:32

Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially endorsed Kamala Harris in her run for the US presidency, as announced in a video released on Friday

World | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:14

US to Establish Logistics Centers in Black Sea Nations to Accelerate Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

The United States is planning to establish logistics centers in Black Sea countries to expedite the delivery of arms to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 26, 2024, Friday // 09:46

Harris Reaffirms US Commitment to Israel While Urging Civilian Protection in Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering commitment" to Israel following her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

'To The Last Russian:' Putin's Costly Conquest Might Bring Five More Years and Millions of Lives

This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:26

Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 11:09

Russian Chef Arrested in France for Olympic Espionage Plot After Drunken Revelations in Bulgaria

Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, known for his participation in TV cooking shows, was arrested by French security services for allegedly planning provocations at the opening of the Olympic Games in France

World » Russia | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:47

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine

World » Russia | July 22, 2024, Monday // 06:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria