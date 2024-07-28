Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany, Moscow will respond by positioning its weapons within striking distance of Western targets, as reported by Reuters. He compared the current situation to the Cold War era, particularly the deployment of American Pershing missiles in Europe.

Putin stated that if the US follows through with its plans, Russia will abandon its previous unilateral moratorium on deploying medium- and shorter-range strike assets. He cautioned that the US risks inciting a missile crisis reminiscent of the Cold War period. Putin also mentioned plans to enhance the capabilities of the Russian Navy’s coastal forces.

Earlier this month, Washington and Berlin announced in a joint statement that, for the first time since the Cold War, long-range US weapons would be stationed in Germany. This move is part of the US's strategy for "integrated European deterrence."