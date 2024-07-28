Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

Society » INCIDENTS | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, investigators from the National Investigation Service and the District Investigation Service, along with fire department teams and specialized units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, began an inspection of the warehouses near Elin Pelin, reports BNT. These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening.

Two severely burned bodies, believed to be those of the men known to have been in the warehouses at the time of the incident, were found at the scene. Efforts to identify them are ongoing, according to the Prosecutor's Office, as reported by BNT.

This brings the death toll from the accident near Elin Pelin to four.

The inspection of the scene is expected to continue throughout the day, with the prosecution, the investigation, and the Ministry of the Interior set to provide further details later today.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov updated the public on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin, confirming three fatalities and one person missing, presumed to be in the explosion's epicenter. The latest victim was found near the warehouse entrance, and the body's condition prevented immediate identification.

The blast's magnitude caused substantial destruction, with thick walls and concrete slabs thrown several meters. The situation remains complex, and the investigation is ongoing, with the counter-terrorism squad securing the site using thermal panels and fire-resistant foams.

Witnesses included a security guard who helped rescue two individuals and a boy who escaped the fire. Stoyanov criticized the boy's parents for not promptly informing authorities, complicating survivor tracking.

The warehouse owner is cooperating fully, and evacuation of nearby residents was necessary due to potential further explosions. All causes are being considered, and the investigation will scrutinize the warehouse's off-hours activities, with a thorough probe by the prosecutor's office expected.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Elin Pelin, prosecution, victims, explosion

Related Articles:

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 12:00

20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 12:00

20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:10

One Dead and Multiple Injured After Explosions in Fireworks Warehouse Near Elin Pelin

One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria