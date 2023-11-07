Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

World » RUSSIA | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border. The army reported losing two soldiers but said it killed around 20 rebels.

The rebel group, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), stated it seized armored vehicles, trucks, and tankers during the clashes at Tinzaouaten on Thursday and Friday. They also reported damaging a helicopter, which later crashed in Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.

Amateur videos circulated on social media showed the bodies of several white men and Malian soldiers strewn on the ground alongside destroyed vehicles.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the pro-independence CSP-DPA coalition, stated that a two-day battle took place on the outskirts of Tinzawaten village, where the rebelsrouted the entire column of Malian army and Russian mercenaries.”

Ramadane said the enemy suffered significant losses in terms of lives and equipment, with dozens of dead and wounded. He also noted that some Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries surrendered to the Tuareg fighters.

The Malian army confirmed that two soldiers were killed and 10 injured. They also mentioned a helicopter crash in Kidal on Friday during a routine mission, though no fatalities were reported.

Neither side’s account could be independently verified.

The Tuareg, an ethnic group inhabiting the Sahara region, including northern Mali, often feel marginalized by the Malian government. The separatist group began an insurgency against Mali’s junta in 2012, which was later co-opted by militant groups. A peace agreement was signed in 2015, but the CSP-PSD withdrew from talks at the end of 2022.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wagner, Mali, rebels

Related Articles:

No Mercy: Ukrainian Special Forces Kill ‘Wagner’ Mercenaries in Sudan

The Kyiv Post published two videos showing Ukrainian special forces chasing PMC Wagner mercenaries in... Sudan, Central Africa

World » Ukraine | November 7, 2023, Tuesday // 08:17

The Coup Leaders in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have struck a Pact for Mutual Protection

The military junta-ruled African countries of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso signed a security pact pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of rebellion or external aggression

World | September 18, 2023, Monday // 12:20

Day 548 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Drone Attacks on Crimea, Blue and Yellow flag over Robotyne

Day 548 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2023, Friday // 11:00

Niger's Military Junta says it will allow Mali and Burkina Faso Armies to intervene "in case of aggression”

Niger has authorized the armed forces of Mali and Burkina Faso to intervene on its territory in the event of an attack on the country

World | August 25, 2023, Friday // 09:18

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister thinks there was an Explosion on Board Prigozhin’s Plane

Bulgaria's Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev admitted the possibility that an explosive device might have been planted on board the crashed plane in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was traveling

Politics » Bulgaria in EU | August 24, 2023, Thursday // 11:11

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead after Plane Crash in Russia

A business jet with 10 people on board has crashed in Russia's Tver region

World » Russia | August 23, 2023, Wednesday // 20:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:44

'To The Last Russian:' Putin's Costly Conquest Might Bring Five More Years and Millions of Lives

This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:26

Russian Chef Arrested in France for Olympic Espionage Plot After Drunken Revelations in Bulgaria

Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, known for his participation in TV cooking shows, was arrested by French security services for allegedly planning provocations at the opening of the Olympic Games in France

World » Russia | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:47

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

Putin and Assad Meet in Moscow to Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine

World » Russia | July 22, 2024, Monday // 06:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria