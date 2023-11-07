Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

No Mercy: Ukrainian Special Forces Kill ‘Wagner’ Mercenaries in Sudan
The Kyiv Post published two videos showing Ukrainian special forces chasing PMC Wagner mercenaries in... Sudan, Central Africa
Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border. The army reported losing two soldiers but said it killed around 20 rebels.
The rebel group, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), stated it seized armored vehicles, trucks, and tankers during the clashes at Tinzaouaten on Thursday and Friday. They also reported damaging a helicopter, which later crashed in Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.
In Mali, local fighters defeated a large attack group of the Russian Military Contingent "Wagner" that tried to attack one of the cities they controlled.— TOGA (@TOGAjano21) July 27, 2024
During the battle, the mercenaries lost several MRAP armored vehicles and a Mi-24 helicopter pic.twitter.com/p8ZD8kI4kI
Amateur videos circulated on social media showed the bodies of several white men and Malian soldiers strewn on the ground alongside destroyed vehicles.
Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the pro-independence CSP-DPA coalition, stated that a two-day battle took place on the outskirts of Tinzawaten village, where the rebels “routed the entire column of Malian army and Russian mercenaries.”
Ramadane said the enemy suffered significant losses in terms of lives and equipment, with dozens of dead and wounded. He also noted that some Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries surrendered to the Tuareg fighters.
The Malian army confirmed that two soldiers were killed and 10 injured. They also mentioned a helicopter crash in Kidal on Friday during a routine mission, though no fatalities were reported.
Neither side’s account could be independently verified.
The Tuareg, an ethnic group inhabiting the Sahara region, including northern Mali, often feel marginalized by the Malian government. The separatist group began an insurgency against Mali’s junta in 2012, which was later co-opted by militant groups. A peace agreement was signed in 2015, but the CSP-PSD withdrew from talks at the end of 2022.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany
This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions
Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, known for his participation in TV cooking shows, was arrested by French security services for allegedly planning provocations at the opening of the Olympic Games in France
Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Syrian leader Bashar Assad to the Kremlin for a meeting in Moscow
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU