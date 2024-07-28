Bulgaria Moves Closer to Euro Adoption with Key Legislative Approvals

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty
One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,
The Budget Committee has approved both bills submitted by the Council of Ministers for the introduction of the euro and the Law on Credit Institutions. To address the unstable political situation and the risk of early elections, the committee decided to grant a mandate to the Ministry of Finance. This mandate allows the ministry to request an extraordinary convergence report from the European Commission and the European Central Bank within two weeks once the price stability criterion is met, bypassing the need for further parliamentary action.
Martin Dimitrov from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) emphasized the importance of this mandate to prevent potential refusals from the European Commission. Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB added that if Bulgaria meets the price stability criterion by the end of 2024, the ministry should request to join the Eurozone by July 1, 2025. Vassilev assured that both the European Commission and the ECB would respect such a request.
Dimo Drenchev from "Revival" pointed out that the proposed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro should be officially recorded. Vassilev agreed, stating that Bulgaria should insist on this rate to protect its citizens' interests.
Upon joining the Eurozone, Bulgarian bank accounts will automatically convert to euros. For one month, citizens can shop using both leva and euros to ease the transition. The dual-currency period is limited to avoid the logistical challenges of businesses maintaining two cash registers.
Bulgarian currency can be exchanged for euros without commission for six months at the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), commercial banks, and post offices. After this period, only the BNB will offer commission-free exchanges.
BNB deputy governor Radoslav Milenkov reassured that interest rates on loans would remain stable, as 99% of loans in Bulgaria have a floating interest rate. Bayram Bayram from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) also emphasized the stability and liquidity of the Bulgarian banking system, ensuring low interest rates.
Svetoslav Benchev from the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association (BOGA) welcomed the euro introduction, stating it would provide the necessary time for fiscal system updates. He also requested provisions to issue optional fiscal cash notes, aligning with practices in North Macedonia and Serbia. Asen Vassilev confirmed his support for this measure during his tenure as Finance Minister.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit
In 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders has surged to 562 million, marking a significant increase of 33% from the 420 million reported at the same time last year
Bulgaria's economy is navigating through political turbulence and the likelihood of new early elections, with many analysts suggesting it is largely operating on autopilot
Bulgarian MPs have called for the accelerated adoption of the euro, but the finance minister explained that this was not feasible
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria, adjusting expectations for inflation
According to a survey by the National Center for Parliamentary Studies (NCPI), a unit of the Bulgarian National Assembly, approximately 60% of Bulgarians oppose the adoption of the euro
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU