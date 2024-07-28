New Rules Mandate Cashless Payments in High-Rated Restaurants in Bulgaria

The absence of product prices is the most common violation of customer rights at seaside retail establishments, according to Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the online platform "We, the Users," who emphasized that this isn't a widespread issue.

“This violates the law, which mandates that prices be displayed near the goods in Bulgarian leva. Consumers are put in an awkward position—they decide to buy something, only to find out the price at the last moment, forcing them to reconsider,” Rumenova explained. “This leads to an uninformed choice, as the consumer can see the product and its features but not its price.”

Since March 1, restaurants with two or more stars must have a POS terminal and inform customers with a prominently displayed sign. Rumenova noted that if a business offers cashless payments and sets a minimum purchase amount, it must inform customers in advance. Failure to do so can mislead customers and be considered an unfair commercial practice.

Rumenova also highlighted that another legal requirement often ignored is that waiters must open bottles of soft and alcoholic drinks in front of customers. She recounted an incident where a customer couldn't participate in a promotional contest because the waiter brought the soda bottle without the cap, which was needed to check for a prize-winning symbol.

A BNT survey found that nearly 75% of respondents don't report rights violations at establishments. Rumenova commented, “People go to restaurants for a positive experience. If something goes wrong, they leave disappointed and often don't want to add frustration by complaining. However, as customers, we are the best corrective force. Control bodies can't be everywhere, so it's important we stand up for our rights and directly express dissatisfaction to traders.”

On BNT, Rumenova also discussed the infamous “air conditioner” charge receipt, sparking debate over which services can be reasonably charged. “If I'm organizing an event and negotiate hall prices with or without air conditioning, it makes sense. But asking customers to pay for air conditioning isn't logical. Next, they might charge for ‘wiping the table’ or ‘cleaning the glass,’” she said.