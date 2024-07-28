Which Bulgarian Sea Resort Topped the Rankings for Most Preferred Family Holiday?

"Sunny Beach" has been recognized as one of the most affordable holiday resorts in Europe, according to a recent study by a British tourism publication. This recognition follows its inclusion in the Top 100 ranking of the world's most famous beaches. In the latest ranking, Sunny Beach outperformed 15 other top destinations, including the Algarve, Ibiza, and Lanzarote, as well as last year's best value holiday hotspot, Marmaris.

Bulgaria has also been noted for its beautiful nudist beaches. Concessionaire Kiril Spasov highlighted the affordability of the Black Sea coast, stating that a family can have lunch near the beach for around 50-80 leva (25-40 euros). He mentioned that a good burger at beach restaurants costs between 12-14 leva (6-7 euros), whereas in Europe, it would be no less than 10 euros.

Sea activities like boat or jet rides also remain reasonably priced in the country. In Sunny Beach, a small bottle of water can be bought for 2-3 leva, and a glass of beer for 3 leva, giving it a price advantage over other tourist destinations. Even sunscreen products are cheaper, costing about 5 euros less than in Marmaris. Vacationers often buy their sunscreen from local merchants, with prices ranging from 10-12 leva to 45 leva, as noted on Nova TV by merchant David Yovchev.