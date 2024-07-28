Which Bulgarian Sea Resort Topped the Rankings for Most Preferred Family Holiday?

Business » TOURISM | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Which Bulgarian Sea Resort Topped the Rankings for Most Preferred Family Holiday? @Wikimedia Commons

"Sunny Beach" has been recognized as one of the most affordable holiday resorts in Europe, according to a recent study by a British tourism publication. This recognition follows its inclusion in the Top 100 ranking of the world's most famous beaches. In the latest ranking, Sunny Beach outperformed 15 other top destinations, including the Algarve, Ibiza, and Lanzarote, as well as last year's best value holiday hotspot, Marmaris.

Bulgaria has also been noted for its beautiful nudist beaches. Concessionaire Kiril Spasov highlighted the affordability of the Black Sea coast, stating that a family can have lunch near the beach for around 50-80 leva (25-40 euros). He mentioned that a good burger at beach restaurants costs between 12-14 leva (6-7 euros), whereas in Europe, it would be no less than 10 euros.

Sea activities like boat or jet rides also remain reasonably priced in the country. In Sunny Beach, a small bottle of water can be bought for 2-3 leva, and a glass of beer for 3 leva, giving it a price advantage over other tourist destinations. Even sunscreen products are cheaper, costing about 5 euros less than in Marmaris. Vacationers often buy their sunscreen from local merchants, with prices ranging from 10-12 leva to 45 leva, as noted on Nova TV by merchant David Yovchev.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, destinations

Related Articles:

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty

One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,

Society | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:25

Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Housing in Bulgaria remains more affordable compared to its Western European counterparts

Business » Properties | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:21

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Euro Adoption with Key Legislative Approvals

The Budget Committee has approved both bills submitted by the Council of Ministers for the introduction of the euro and the Law on Credit Institutions

Business » Finance | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 10:25

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Soars Despite Lowest Debt in EU

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit

Business » Finance | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 12:40

Property Prices Surge in Bulgaria: Why Sellers Are Finding It Harder to Close Deals

According to recent data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), residential property prices in Bulgaria surged by 16% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest growth rate since 2022.

Business » Properties | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria Among the Leading Countries in the EU in Terms of Overnight Stays Related to Domestic Tourism

Bulgaria recorded an increase of nearly 29% in the number of nights spent in domestic tourism in the month of May 2024

Business » Tourism | July 26, 2024, Friday // 10:13

Tourist Boom in Bulgarian Resorts Primorsko and Kiten Despite International Decline

Primorsko and Kiten, two popular summer destinations on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, are experiencing a busy tourist season

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year

Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, noted a decline in tourist numbers along the Black Sea coast

Business » Tourism | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association

There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria