In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union, suggesting it is headed for oblivion. Orban expressed support for Donald Trump's presidential candidacy, stating that Europe has failed to protect its own interests and is blindly following American foreign policy.

Orban, speaking in Baile Tušnad, a city with a predominantly Hungarian population, emphasized that the EU should shift its focus from being a political project to becoming an economic and defense project. He highlighted the rise of countries like China, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia as the new dominant centers of the world, claiming that the West has pushed Russia towards this bloc.

The Hungarian leader also accused the US of being behind the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, calling it a terrorist act directed by the Americans, though he provided no evidence for this claim. Orban's comments come amid increasing criticism from European partners, as he recently launched "peace missions" to Moscow and Beijing aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. He expressed skepticism about Ukraine's chances of joining NATO or the EU, suggesting that Ukraine would revert to being a buffer state with international security guarantees likely brokered between the US and Russia.

Orban described Russia's stance on global affairs as rational and predictable, contrasting it with what he perceives as the West's weakness. He praised Russia's economic resilience in adapting to Western sanctions since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Referencing Trump's potential return to power, Orban suggested that if Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election, the EU would have to admit defeat and face the consequences of supporting the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Europe would bear the costs of what he termed a military adventure.

Orban, who has been criticized for his refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine and for obstructing EU sanctions on Moscow, used the Summer University platform to outline his nationalist government’s ideological direction. He reiterated his stance against migration, arguing that population decline should not be addressed through migration, as it risks altering the societal fabric of the host nation.

Viktor Orban, known for his opposition to migration and LGBTQ+ rights, has become a figurehead for conservative populists. His tenure has seen restrictions on media and judicial independence in Hungary, drawing accusations from the EU of violating rule of law and democratic standards.