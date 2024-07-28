Bulgaria's Socialist Leaders Rally for Unity at Buzludzha Amid Calls for Left-Wing Consolidation

Atanas Zafirov, the interim chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), addressed the crowd at Buzludzha, where the 133rd anniversary of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria was being celebrated. Despite former leader Kornelia Ninova’s absence, notable figures like Georgi Parvanov, Maya Manolova, and Rumen Petkov were in attendance. Zafirov emphasized the unity among true socialists, declaring that if early elections occur, the left aims to be either the leading political force or the primary alternative to the current status quo and the "GERB" model.

Zafirov highlighted that a common address to the Bulgarian people was signed by 17 left-wing parties, signaling a commitment to unification and a collective path towards future elections. He stressed that the left intends to be a major political factor in the country's governance, asserting that the consolidation process is irreversible. The unity displayed at the event, he noted, sends a strong message to leftist voters that the left will no longer be fragmented but will instead be a formidable presence in Bulgaria's political landscape.

Borislav Gutsanov, chairman of the parliamentary group, expressed pride in the presence of significant leftist figures like President Georgi Parvanov, Maya Manolova, Kostadin Paskalev, and Rumen Petkov. He mentioned the recent signing of a memorandum uniting previously divided parties, highlighting the importance of unity for enacting change in Bulgaria.

In contrast, a few days prior, Kornelia Ninova remarked that the current efforts for unification might lead to further disunity. She suggested that the attempts to unify various small party leaders might not achieve the desired consolidation, potentially resulting in greater division instead.