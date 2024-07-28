Hezbollah Missile Attack on Golan Heights Kills 12, Sparks Israeli Retaliation

Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip
The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighter
Twelve people lost their lives in a missile attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel claims the missile was fired by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory, though the Shiite group has denied involvement.
The rocket struck a Druze village in the northern part of the annexed territory, killing children and young people and injuring several others. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated:
"Tonight, the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon fired a rocket at children playing soccer on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. Then Hezbollah lied to the whole world and said it did not carry out this attack. This is a lie."
Hagari asserted that military and intelligence evidence confirmed the missile was fired by Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short his visit to the United States and is urgently returning to Israel. He declared that Hezbollah would face severe consequences for its actions:
"After being informed of the disaster, I have been conducting continuous security consultations and ordered that our return to Israel be expedited. As soon as I arrive, I will convene the security cabinet."
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel is moving closer to a full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon. Lebanese media reported that the group has evacuated around 100 posts in Beirut's southern suburbs, anticipating possible Israeli retaliation.
The Lebanese government condemned the missile attack, as did official representatives from the European Union and the United States. The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the head of the country's peacekeeping force called for maximum restraint along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
In response to the Golan attack, Israeli Air Force planes targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon overnight, Reuters reported. The strikes hit weapons depots and other infrastructure in several settlements, both in southern Lebanon and the interior of the country.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany
This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions
Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border
In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union
US Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is still behind Donald Trump in the race for the White House, just months before the November election
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU