Hezbollah Missile Attack on Golan Heights Kills 12, Sparks Israeli Retaliation

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Hezbollah Missile Attack on Golan Heights Kills 12, Sparks Israeli Retaliation

Twelve people lost their lives in a missile attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel claims the missile was fired by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory, though the Shiite group has denied involvement.

The rocket struck a Druze village in the northern part of the annexed territory, killing children and young people and injuring several others. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated:

"Tonight, the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon fired a rocket at children playing soccer on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. Then Hezbollah lied to the whole world and said it did not carry out this attack. This is a lie."

Hagari asserted that military and intelligence evidence confirmed the missile was fired by Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short his visit to the United States and is urgently returning to Israel. He declared that Hezbollah would face severe consequences for its actions:

"After being informed of the disaster, I have been conducting continuous security consultations and ordered that our return to Israel be expedited. As soon as I arrive, I will convene the security cabinet."

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel is moving closer to a full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon. Lebanese media reported that the group has evacuated around 100 posts in Beirut's southern suburbs, anticipating possible Israeli retaliation.

The Lebanese government condemned the missile attack, as did official representatives from the European Union and the United States. The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the head of the country's peacekeeping force called for maximum restraint along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

In response to the Golan attack, Israeli Air Force planes targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon overnight, Reuters reported. The strikes hit weapons depots and other infrastructure in several settlements, both in southern Lebanon and the interior of the country.

