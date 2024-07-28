Harris Admits Trailing Trump, While Trump Promises Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

US Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is still behind Donald Trump in the race for the White House, just months before the November election. At a campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts, Harris remarked, "Let's make no mistake, we have a fight ahead of us. And we are the catch-up in this race. But this is a campaign that is driven by the people. I remind you that since the day I announced my candidacy, we have witnessed the largest 24-hour fundraiser in presidential election history."

Harris is anticipated to be formally nominated by the Democrats next month.

On the other hand, Republican candidate Donald Trump has pledged to establish a "strategic bitcoin reserve" and position the US as the "crypto capital of the world." Speaking at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump stated, "Bitcoin is not just a technological marvel. It is an achievement of interaction and human achievement in general. If we don't embrace cryptocurrencies and this technology, China will, other countries will..."

Trump's speech at the Bitcoin 24 conference marked a significant shift in his stance on cryptocurrency. In 2019, he had expressed on social media that "the value of this money is highly variable and based on something imaginary." However, in May of this year, his campaign began accepting cryptocurrency donations.