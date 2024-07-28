Harris Admits Trailing Trump, While Trump Promises Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany
US Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is still behind Donald Trump in the race for the White House, just months before the November election. At a campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts, Harris remarked, "Let's make no mistake, we have a fight ahead of us. And we are the catch-up in this race. But this is a campaign that is driven by the people. I remind you that since the day I announced my candidacy, we have witnessed the largest 24-hour fundraiser in presidential election history."
Harris is anticipated to be formally nominated by the Democrats next month.
On the other hand, Republican candidate Donald Trump has pledged to establish a "strategic bitcoin reserve" and position the US as the "crypto capital of the world." Speaking at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump stated, "Bitcoin is not just a technological marvel. It is an achievement of interaction and human achievement in general. If we don't embrace cryptocurrencies and this technology, China will, other countries will..."
Trump's speech at the Bitcoin 24 conference marked a significant shift in his stance on cryptocurrency. In 2019, he had expressed on social media that "the value of this money is highly variable and based on something imaginary." However, in May of this year, his campaign began accepting cryptocurrency donations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany
This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions
Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border
In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union
Twelve people lost their lives in a missile attack on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU