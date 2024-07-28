Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Bulgaria: Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin. A body was discovered near the warehouse entrance, making the total number of victims three. One person remains missing, believed to have been in the room where the explosion occurred. Stoyanov refrained from identifying the latest victim due to the condition of the body.

"Unfortunately, a corpse can be seen near the entrance to the warehouse. We will follow proper procedures to retrieve it," Stoyanov said. He described the destruction, noting that thick walls and concrete slabs were thrown several meters into the surrounding area.

Stoyanov stated that there was no place for anyone to hide during such an explosion. Video footage was unavailable as the cameras were inside the warehouse. He emphasized the complexity of the situation and expressed hope that the investigation would provide more clarity. Over the past day, the counter-terrorism squad entered the warehouse several times, securing it with thermal panels and fire-resistant foams to prevent further danger.

Stoyanov mentioned two witnesses at the scene: a security guard who assisted in rescuing Assoc. Shishkov and his daughter. The fire brigade then transported them to medical facilities. Another survivor, a young boy, managed to escape despite the fire. He initially hid in a van that caught fire, then ran through a fence to safety, eventually being picked up by a passing car.

Stoyanov criticized the boy's parents for not contacting authorities immediately, leaving the Ministry of Internal Affairs uncertain about the number of survivors. He reiterated the dangers of entering the warehouse and stressed caution.

The warehouse owner is fully cooperating with authorities. Despite the ongoing dangers, the counter-terrorism squad managed to secure the site, noting the walls' strength. Investigators and a prosecutor are expected to arrive to decide on initiating an investigation.

Stoyanov revealed that there was equipment in the warehouse that, if it exploded, would cause significantly more damage. This necessitated the evacuation of nearby residents, which was deemed a prudent decision.

All possibilities for the cause of the explosion are being considered. Stoyanov acknowledged the competence of Assoc. Shishkov, who was preparing fireworks for an event when the tragedy occurred. The investigation will aim to determine the activities at the warehouse during off-hours.

Stoyanov concluded by stating that the pyrotechnics company involved is a reputable player in the industry, but a thorough and lengthy investigation by the prosecutor's office and other authorities is anticipated.

