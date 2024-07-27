Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

"Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations. There is a united belief that the Bulgarian population in North Macedonia must be included in the Constitution. Corridor 8 is strategically important for the region".

This was stated by Manuel Sarrazin, Germany's special representative for the Western Balkans, in an interview with BNR.

"Despite the war in Ukraine, the Western Balkans remain a focus for Brussels," the diplomat asserted. However, he admitted that the expansion of the Union is not progressing at the desired pace, whether with Albania and North Macedonia, or with Kosovo and Serbia.

The change in the Macedonian Constitution is the main condition of the EU Council for providing the Skopje Negotiating Framework. Last year's Bundestag declaration was an attempt to bridge the gap for North Macedonia's leadership, but it appears the Macedonian side is still unable to cross it. Saratsin expressed hope that possibilities are not exhausted and that the new government in Skopje will follow this path.

He expects Bulgaria to play a key role in the upcoming October summit of the Berlin Process for the rapprochement of the Western Balkans, to be held in Berlin.

The German politician emphasized that since joining the EU in 2007, Sofia has made significant progress.

"In my opinion, Bulgaria's progress is not sufficiently appreciated in Germany. But I also want to say that we often hear from Bulgaria advice to Germany about our policy—on bilateral relations or regional issues—about what the Bulgarians would like to hear from us or expect us to do," he added.