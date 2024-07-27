Drought Forces Water Restrictions in Burgas Region Villages

Society | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Drought Forces Water Restrictions in Burgas Region Villages

A water regime has been implemented in several settlements within the municipalities of Karnobat and Sungurlare in the Burgas region due to high summer temperatures that have caused local water sources to dry up. In some villages, the situation has worsened recently, leaving residents without water altogether. This report explores how the locals are coping with the drought.

Krastina, a resident of the Sungurlare village of Valchin, has been living without water for the second month in a row. "It was like that last year, and it was like that the year before, but like this year, it doesn't seem to have happened. Since June. In previous years, it stopped later," she said to BNT.

The village is mostly inhabited by elderly people who have to carry water in tubes filled from the village tap. Every drop of rainwater is also collected. "There are 11 tubs, 8 buckets. We are struggling and that's it. The washing machine burned down, I don't know if it was because of the water. I turned on the water heater yesterday because there was water and in the end, we took a bath again with the tubes, because there should be water during the day and here the tap is empty," Krastina explained.

"And we buy from the store. What should we do? It doesn't work otherwise. A dog's life, how to live? You can't go inside to take a shower. My water heater is turned off, my washing machine is turned off, everything is turned off," lamented Apostol Stoyanov.

Due to the droughts, the volume in local water sources has decreased by half. Consequently, the Municipality of Sungurlare issued an order on July 22 to introduce a water regime in five villages from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. "Somewhere the solution is that we have to build a water supply pipeline from the derivation of the Kamchia dam, and somewhere where there is no possibility, perhaps the solution is to drill wells. I assume that we will have a solution to these problems here as soon as possible, maybe within a year," said Dimitar Gavazov, mayor of Sungurlare Municipality.

In the neighboring Karnobat Municipality, ten villages have also adopted a water regime. In the central square of the village of Dragantsi, a water carrier is available for residents to collect water.

Rumiana, a resident, says the water problem has persisted for years. Her family is making an expensive investment to cope. "We would drill, we also have a well and that's how we manage. We also have hydrophores. Somewhere around 9-10 thousand leva are all the things," she explained.

The water supply company in Burgas claims the problem does not lie with them, as the villages are supplied from their own water sources. Meanwhile, the residents remain uncertain about when water will flow from their taps again.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, water, regime

Related Articles:

Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing

Every day, 10-15 villages in the Varna region experience water shortages due to the depletion of local water sources, exacerbated by high temperatures and a lack of rainfall over the past month

Society | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15

No Hot Water in 10 Sofia Districts Due to Annual Maintenance from August 5th

From 9:00 a.m. on August 5, 2024, until 12:00 p.m. on August 16, 2024, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) will conduct its annual preventive maintenance

Society | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:43

Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:30

New German Trains Delayed in Bulgaria: Passengers Stuck in Heat with Old Passenger Cars

The new passenger cars recently delivered from Germany to Bulgaria have been temporarily taken out of service

Society | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 14:10

25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Burgas Wine Festival Kicks Off July 19 with Over 40 Wineries Showcasing Global Selections

A world tasting jury will select the best wines in Bulgaria at the upcoming Burgas Wine Festival on July 19.

Society | July 15, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:21

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26

Sofia Aims for Zero Net Emissions by 2030, Says Mayor Terziev

"One of our ambitious goals is for Sofia to achieve zero net emissions by 2030", announced Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev

Society | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:05

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria