Sofia Aims for Zero Net Emissions by 2030, Says Mayor Terziev

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin
"One of our ambitious goals is for Sofia to achieve zero net emissions by 2030", announced Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev at the opening of the 61st session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Sofia is hosting the forum, which began today and will continue until August 2.
Terziev emphasized that cooperation, innovation, and environmental management are essential for Sofia to become a green city. He highlighted that Sofia is already taking steps in this direction and cited the Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) as an example of the city's potential for technological development.
"Our vision is clear - to transform the capital into a sustainable and green city that can serve as a model for other cities in the country," Terziev commented. He acknowledged that preparing for adaptation to changing climate conditions is a complex process, particularly in densely populated urban areas. He stressed that approaches must be careful and consider the interconnectedness of the biosphere, urban elements, and social and economic needs.
To address this challenge, Terziev stated that science is crucial. "My faith in science is huge," he said, expressing his happiness that Sofia is hosting the 61st session of the IPCC. He believes that the discussions at the forum will provide the knowledge, confidence, and tools needed to tackle climate change.
In his speech, Terziev also highlighted Sofia's pride in being part of an international community that works together to create a world where economic growth and environmental protection can coexist.
These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin
A water regime has been implemented in several settlements within the municipalities of Karnobat and Sungurlare in the Burgas region due to high summer temperatures that have caused local water sources to dry up.
The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away
Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated
Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU