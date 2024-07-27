Sofia Aims for Zero Net Emissions by 2030, Says Mayor Terziev

"One of our ambitious goals is for Sofia to achieve zero net emissions by 2030", announced Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev at the opening of the 61st session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Sofia is hosting the forum, which began today and will continue until August 2.

Terziev emphasized that cooperation, innovation, and environmental management are essential for Sofia to become a green city. He highlighted that Sofia is already taking steps in this direction and cited the Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) as an example of the city's potential for technological development.

"Our vision is clear - to transform the capital into a sustainable and green city that can serve as a model for other cities in the country," Terziev commented. He acknowledged that preparing for adaptation to changing climate conditions is a complex process, particularly in densely populated urban areas. He stressed that approaches must be careful and consider the interconnectedness of the biosphere, urban elements, and social and economic needs.

To address this challenge, Terziev stated that science is crucial. "My faith in science is huge," he said, expressing his happiness that Sofia is hosting the 61st session of the IPCC. He believes that the discussions at the forum will provide the knowledge, confidence, and tools needed to tackle climate change.

In his speech, Terziev also highlighted Sofia's pride in being part of an international community that works together to create a world where economic growth and environmental protection can coexist.