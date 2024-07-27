Over 100 Clashes in Eastern Ukraine as Air Alerts Continue

An air alert was declared once again last night in several areas of eastern Ukraine, according to local media reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the challenging situation on the eastern front, highlighting that over 100 clashes occurred in the last 24 hours. More than a third of these conflicts took place in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region. In his video address, Zelensky emphasized the reinforcement of Ukrainian positions in this critical area:

"Together with the Minister of Defense and the military command, we are analyzing in detail the situation in the complex directions and above all near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. It is this direction that is and remains the main point of Russian attacks. Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions and our ability to inflict substantial losses on the occupier."

Earlier reports from Ukrainian media indicated a missile attack on a military airport in Crimea, annexed by Russia since 2014, citing military sources in Kyiv. At this moment, the Ukrainian side has not provided further details about the attack, and there have been no comments from the Russian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region in less than three hours. Additionally, the governors of the Kursk and Voronezh regions announced threats of drone attacks.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union has transferred the first revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The assets of the Russian Central Bank, blocked in Europe since the onset of the aggression against Ukraine, total approximately 200 billion euros. In May, EU leaders agreed to allocate the profits from these funds to arm and rebuild Ukraine. The initial funds received by Kyiv amount to 1.5 billion euros.