Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25
Bulgaria: Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away, Pirogov Hospital reported. Despite the medical teams' best efforts, the 20-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries last night. The hospital management has extended their condolences to her family and relatives.

The 49-year-old expert from the University of Mining and Geology, Petar Shishkov, father of the woman, also died from injuries sustained in the explosions. His daughter had 85 percent burns.

In the aftermath of the incident, many evacuees from Elin Pelin Station have begun returning to their homes. Some residents have discovered damage caused by shock waves and shrapnel. Two people who were involved in the incident, one of whom is the owner's son, are still missing.

