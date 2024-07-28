Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion
These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening
The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away, Pirogov Hospital reported. Despite the medical teams' best efforts, the 20-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries last night. The hospital management has extended their condolences to her family and relatives.
The 49-year-old expert from the University of Mining and Geology, Petar Shishkov, father of the woman, also died from injuries sustained in the explosions. His daughter had 85 percent burns.
In the aftermath of the incident, many evacuees from Elin Pelin Station have begun returning to their homes. Some residents have discovered damage caused by shock waves and shrapnel. Two people who were involved in the incident, one of whom is the owner's son, are still missing.
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin
Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin
