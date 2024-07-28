Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated. A weak to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow through Eastern Bulgaria. The temperatures will range between 28° and 33°, with Sofia seeing around 30°.

On the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will dominate. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, but without precipitation. The wind from the north-northeast will be moderate, occasionally strong. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 28° and 30°. Sea water temperatures will be 28° - 29°, with sea excitement at 2 - 3 bales.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny. A light to moderate wind will come from the northeast, with higher elevations experiencing wind from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 25°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 18°.

Both Sunday and Monday will continue to be sunny, with temperatures soaring between 33° and 38°. However, the night of Tuesday and into Tuesday, Central Northern and Eastern Bulgaria can expect rain and thunderstorms, leading to a significant temperature drop in most areas. By Wednesday, the sun will return.