Three Bulgarians Arrested for Desecrating Paris Holocaust Memorial

Three Bulgarians suspected of desecrating the Holocaust memorial in Paris in mid-May have been detained, according to the State Agency "National Security" (SANS). The arrests took place on July 25 through a coordinated effort by Bulgaria's State Security Service and the Ministry of the Interior. One of the suspects is also being held in another EU country, though the specific location has not been disclosed.

The detentions follow a European Arrest Warrant issued on July 19 by French authorities. The warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the involvement of these individuals in an organized criminal group, as well as charges of destruction and damage to property, with underlying motives related to ethnicity, race, and other factors.

SANS reports that the arrested individuals are linked to Bulgarian far-right extremist groups. SANS is working to identify other participants and collaborators involved in the vandalism incident in Paris.