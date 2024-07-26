Three Bulgarians Arrested for Desecrating Paris Holocaust Memorial

French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games
A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris
Three Bulgarians suspected of desecrating the Holocaust memorial in Paris in mid-May have been detained, according to the State Agency "National Security" (SANS). The arrests took place on July 25 through a coordinated effort by Bulgaria's State Security Service and the Ministry of the Interior. One of the suspects is also being held in another EU country, though the specific location has not been disclosed.
The detentions follow a European Arrest Warrant issued on July 19 by French authorities. The warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the involvement of these individuals in an organized criminal group, as well as charges of destruction and damage to property, with underlying motives related to ethnicity, race, and other factors.
SANS reports that the arrested individuals are linked to Bulgarian far-right extremist groups. SANS is working to identify other participants and collaborators involved in the vandalism incident in Paris.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Greece has confirmed the extradition of a Bulgarian citizen to the United States, following a decision by the Greek Supreme Court
Seventeen years ago today, Libya's Supreme Court of Cassation confirmed conclusively the death sentences imposed on five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor on December 19, 2006 by the Criminal Court on charges of deliberate HIV infection of hundred
Police in Bulgaria have detained Metodi Velkov, a prosecutor from the Territorial Department-Nessebar at the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas
In Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood, a shooting incident has resulted in one fatality and two injuries
Greek media outlets are extensively covering the announcement of a 5 million USD reward by the United States for information leading to the apprehension of Ruja Ignatova
Evelin Banev, also known as "Brendo", began serving his six-year prison sentence for money laundering from drug trafficking on Monday
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU