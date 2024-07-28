Public Transport: Bulgarians Choose Buses, Europeans Prefer Trains

Society | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:26
Bulgaria: Public Transport: Bulgarians Choose Buses, Europeans Prefer Trains @Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to public transportation, Bulgarians show a strong preference for intercity buses, using them three times more frequently than their EU counterparts. A recent Eurobarometer study presented by the European Commission reveals that 42 percent of Bulgarians opt for intercity buses, while only 14 percent of other EU residents choose this mode of travel.

In contrast, trains are more popular across the EU, with 33 percent of respondents using them, compared to just 16 percent in Bulgaria. Air travel also sees more use among Europeans, with 23 percent flying, whereas 16 percent of Bulgarians take to the skies.

Public transport usage in urban areas reveals that 52 percent of city dwellers use public transport, while in Bulgaria, this figure stands at 47 percent.

A significant number of Bulgarians, 60 percent, and 63 percent of EU residents, report never having encountered information about their passenger rights. Despite this, the majority of Bulgarians (85 percent) and many EU citizens (70 percent) have faced no issues while traveling by train in the past year.

Furthermore, most Europeans, including 73 percent in Bulgaria and 69 percent elsewhere in the EU, do not file formal complaints when encountering problems with public transport.

In response, the European Commission has introduced additional guidelines to ensure that passenger rights are uniformly applied across the EU. These new rules are intended to harmonize the enforcement of passenger rights, with national authorities tasked with overseeing compliance with EU legislation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transportation, EU, buses, trains

Related Articles:

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14

EU Allocates First Payment from Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Commission has made its first payment of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, derived from frozen Russian assets

World » Ukraine | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Polish Company to Supply 35 Trains to Bulgaria After Stadler Withdraws

The Polish company Pojazdy Szynowe PESA Bydgoszcz SA has been selected to supply 35 trains to Bulgaria

Society | July 26, 2024, Friday // 09:43

Bulgaria's Rail Modernization Faces Setback as Major Company Cancels 1 Billion Leva Deals

Bulgaria is on the brink of losing nearly all the funds allocated under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan (RSP) for railway modernization

Society | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:14

Poland Threatens to Block Ukraine's EU Integration Over Historical Dispute

Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

World » Ukraine | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 07:43

North Macedonia's PM: Corridor 8 Project Infeasible, Urges Funds to Bypass Bulgaria and Upgrade Corridor 10

The Republic of North Macedonia's plan for utilizing funds from the EU's Western Balkans growth initiative was prepared two weeks ago

World » Southeast Europe | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty

One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,

Society | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:25

Investigation Continues as Death Toll Rises to Four in Elin Pelin Explosion

These warehouses experienced uncontrollable pyrotechnic explosions and a subsequent fire on Thursday evening

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 12:21

Third Victim Found in Elin Pelin Explosion as Investigation Continues

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov provided an update on the explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:26

Drought Forces Water Restrictions in Burgas Region Villages

A water regime has been implemented in several settlements within the municipalities of Karnobat and Sungurlare in the Burgas region due to high summer temperatures that have caused local water sources to dry up.

Society | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:10

Sofia Aims for Zero Net Emissions by 2030, Says Mayor Terziev

"One of our ambitious goals is for Sofia to achieve zero net emissions by 2030", announced Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev

Society | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:05

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria