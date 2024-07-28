Public Transport: Bulgarians Choose Buses, Europeans Prefer Trains

When it comes to public transportation, Bulgarians show a strong preference for intercity buses, using them three times more frequently than their EU counterparts. A recent Eurobarometer study presented by the European Commission reveals that 42 percent of Bulgarians opt for intercity buses, while only 14 percent of other EU residents choose this mode of travel.

In contrast, trains are more popular across the EU, with 33 percent of respondents using them, compared to just 16 percent in Bulgaria. Air travel also sees more use among Europeans, with 23 percent flying, whereas 16 percent of Bulgarians take to the skies.

Public transport usage in urban areas reveals that 52 percent of city dwellers use public transport, while in Bulgaria, this figure stands at 47 percent.

A significant number of Bulgarians, 60 percent, and 63 percent of EU residents, report never having encountered information about their passenger rights. Despite this, the majority of Bulgarians (85 percent) and many EU citizens (70 percent) have faced no issues while traveling by train in the past year.

Furthermore, most Europeans, including 73 percent in Bulgaria and 69 percent elsewhere in the EU, do not file formal complaints when encountering problems with public transport.

In response, the European Commission has introduced additional guidelines to ensure that passenger rights are uniformly applied across the EU. These new rules are intended to harmonize the enforcement of passenger rights, with national authorities tasked with overseeing compliance with EU legislation.