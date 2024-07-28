Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty

One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion, according to the latest figures from Eurostat. This places Bulgaria among the top three EU countries for this issue, alongside Romania and Spain.

In comparison, Slovenia has the lowest rate of children at risk of poverty and social exclusion in the EU, with just under 11 percent. Finland and the Netherlands follow closely, each with nearly 14 percent.

For the European Union as a whole, the proportion of children under 18 experiencing poverty or social exclusion remained relatively stable from 2022, showing a marginal increase of 0.1% to 24.8%. In contrast, the percentage of adults over 18 in this category is just under 21%.

Eurostat's data also highlights a significant disparity based on parental education levels. In 2023, over 10.5% of children whose parents have high levels of education were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This contrasts sharply with nearly 62% of children whose parents have low educational attainment.