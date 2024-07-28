Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Bulgaria: Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Housing in Bulgaria remains more affordable compared to its Western European counterparts, a fact that contributes to the high rate of homeownership in the country. According to real estate brokers, about 92.5% of Bulgarians live in their own homes. This high homeownership rate is supported by a favorable ratio of average wages to property prices in major cities, making it financially viable for many to purchase rather than rent.

The low interest rates on mortgages, which are nearly at par with inflation, also play a significant role in this trend. Many Bulgarians prefer paying mortgage interest for home ownership rather than paying rent. Additionally, Bulgarians tend to stay in their cities and neighborhoods for longer periods compared to residents of other European countries, reducing the need for frequent relocations.

In Bulgaria, the mobility of its residents is relatively low. Many people do not change cities frequently, and the compact nature of cities means there is little need to move to a different neighborhood even with a new job. Consequently, if individuals have a stable job and financial means, they prefer to invest in their own property.

People from smaller towns often relocate to Sofia in search of better employment opportunities, leading to a strong demand for both purchase and rental properties in the capital. Initially, newcomers to Sofia may opt for rental housing while they familiarize themselves with the real estate market and look for a permanent home.

The rental market in Bulgaria is also thriving. This growth is partly due to an increase in foreign tourists and the rise of short-term rental options through various online platforms. In major cities and popular resorts, tourists prefer renting apartments for short stays, as these often offer more space and amenities, such as a kitchen, at a better value compared to hotel rooms.

