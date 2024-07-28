Bulgaria's Crypto Ownership Doubles in 2024

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty
One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,
In 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders has surged to 562 million, marking a significant increase of 33% from the 420 million reported at the same time last year. This data is highlighted in the quarterly crypto market analysis released by Belayer.
According to Triple-A’s annual survey, which encompasses data from 56 countries, Asia leads with the highest number of crypto asset holders, totaling 326 million users. This figure far surpasses North America’s 72 million users, placing it second in the global ranking.
South America also made notable progress, showing the fastest growth in crypto adoption among its population. The continent saw a 115% increase year-over-year, reaching 55 million users, largely driven by high inflation in the region.
Demographic insights reveal that 61% of crypto asset holders are male, while 39% are female. Furthermore, 72% of crypto users are under the age of 34, and over 71% have completed a bachelor’s degree.
Bulgaria is featured in this year's Triple-A survey, with cryptocurrency ownership standing at 6.10%, equivalent to nearly 300,000 people as of the first half of 2024. This figure represents a doubling compared to the previous year, surpassing the European average growth rate of 60% annually.
In Europe, new developments are emerging in the crypto sector. The European Union has launched a new organization named Europeum, designed to unify the 27 member states in creating a blockchain network of their own. This initiative diverges from the anticipated EU registry of digital cryptocurrencies and aims to modernize record-keeping and data transfer within the Union. It also seeks to establish a sovereign digital infrastructure to reduce reliance on major services like Amazon Web Services and Google.
Europeum’s blockchain network, akin to Ethereum, is expected to have a profound impact on both citizens and businesses. Consumers will be able to trace product origins, while companies can safeguard intellectual property through immutable blockchain records. Additionally, the blockchain will facilitate streamlined legal and bureaucratic processes through automated smart contracts and support Web3 applications. The initiative is also poised to assist in the introduction of the digital euro by the European Central Bank.
The European Digital Infrastructure Consortium (EDIC) concept is set to enhance the creation of multinational projects and ease cost and management sharing. Europeum will initially include ten member countries: Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and potentially Poland. Other EU nations are expected to join the consortium in the future.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Budget Committee has approved both bills submitted by the Council of Ministers for the introduction of the euro and the Law on Credit Institutions
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit
Bulgaria's economy is navigating through political turbulence and the likelihood of new early elections, with many analysts suggesting it is largely operating on autopilot
Bulgarian MPs have called for the accelerated adoption of the euro, but the finance minister explained that this was not feasible
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria, adjusting expectations for inflation
According to a survey by the National Center for Parliamentary Studies (NCPI), a unit of the Bulgarian National Assembly, approximately 60% of Bulgarians oppose the adoption of the euro
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU