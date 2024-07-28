Work-from-Home Trend Saves Parents $7,000 Annually and Reclaims 5 Extra Hours a Week

Business | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Work-from-Home Trend Saves Parents $7,000 Annually and Reclaims 5 Extra Hours a Week @Pixabay

A recent survey of working parents reveals that nearly three-quarters (74%) would seek new employment if required to commute to a central office five days a week. This finding, from a study conducted by the International Workplace Group involving over 1,000 hybrid-working parents, highlights the growing importance of flexible work arrangements.

According to the survey, 83% of parents feel that hybrid working has made them better parents, with 89% noting that it has brought them closer to their children. Additionally, 92% report being more present in their children's lives, and 86% believe that their family’s quality of life has improved as a result of the flexibility hybrid working offers.

A significant factor contributing to this increased family happiness is the reduction in lengthy commutes. The survey found that 84% of parents use the time saved from commuting to spend more time with their children, and 85% feel more involved in daily parenting tasks.

Hybrid work has also enabled parents to achieve a better work-life balance, with 90% of respondents indicating that they now have more time for family activities. This benefit is particularly noticeable in the mornings, with parents reporting more time for breakfast together (67%), preparing children for school (54%), and taking them to school (53%).

Furthermore, the flexibility of hybrid work allows parents to assist with homework (46%), have family dinners (49%), and attend significant milestones such as parent-teacher conferences (52%), family birthdays (48%), and school holidays (51%). On average, hybrid-working parents gain an additional five hours a week with their families, translating to 260 extra hours annually or an additional hour each workday. Nearly a quarter of parents save over five hours a week.

The study also reveals that hybrid-working parents save nearly 7,000 dollars a year on childcare. More than half (56%) of parents would find it challenging to afford childcare services needed for a full five-day work week in a traditional office setting.

Mark Dixon, CEO of the International Workplace Group, commented on the findings, stating that the shift to hybrid work is profoundly transforming the lives of many. He noted that the increased flexibility allows parents to reclaim significant family time previously lost to commuting.

Fatima Koning, Group Chief Commercial Officer at the International Workplace Group, emphasized that flexibility is now a crucial factor for parents when choosing where to work. With parents constituting 40% of the workforce, organizations that fail to adapt to hybrid working models risk falling behind and will struggle to attract and retain top talent. Embracing this change can lead to happier and more engaged employees, Koning added.

