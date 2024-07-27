Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions
The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away
Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin. He detailed that while the situation is not entirely under control, the immediate threat of a burning fire has subsided, leaving only smoldering remnants. This, he indicated, points to a chaotic detonation of pyrotechnics.
The Chief Secretary noted that ongoing efforts include clearing operations in the northwestern and southwestern areas of Elin Pelin Station as a precautionary measure. Due to safety concerns, additional extinguishing efforts on the ground have been restricted by the anti-terrorism squad. Kangaljiev confirmed that the deceased individual is Assoc. Petar Shishkov, a lecturer at the University of Mining and Geology. Furthermore, two individuals are reported missing, believed to have been inside the burning warehouses: the owner's son and a 60-year-old man.
Kangaljiev appealed for patience from the more than 100 evacuees currently housed in a local sports hall, urging them to wait until the authorities complete their operations. He also addressed inquiries about the facility's infrastructure, clarifying that while there was a pump station, it should not be considered a bunker capable of protecting personnel. This station is situated centrally within the storage area, far from the initial explosion's origin.
According to Kangaljiev, the explosion began in a storage room at the facility's front. Initial witness accounts suggest that human error may be a significant factor, with this scenario being a primary line of investigation.
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin
Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams
One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,
A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze
