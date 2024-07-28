Nearly 4,000 Bulgarian Soldiers Work While Receiving Pensions

A total of 3,838 employees in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria continue to work while receiving a pension, as disclosed by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. This group includes 825 military personnel and 3,013 civilian employees.

All military personnel have retired under Article 69 of the Social security code, which allows for early retirement for defense workers after completing a specific period of service. For example, this year, they can retire at 54 years and 2 months with 27 years of total insurance service, of which 18 years must be actual service under relevant laws.

The minister's report indicates that 76% of working pensioners, or 2,934 individuals, have been working for more than five years post-retirement. Additionally, 179 have continued working for up to four years, and 177 for up to three years.

In the first year after retirement, 284 servicemen and civilians continue to work in the defense system, with 267 doing so for up to two years.

Pensioners also work in commercial companies affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, according to Minister Zapryanov. Among the 811 employees in these companies, 45%, or 365 people, have been working for more than five years after retirement. Furthermore, 85 individuals have worked up to five years, 79 up to four years, and 224 employees continue to work for one to two years post-retirement.