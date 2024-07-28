EU Allocates First Payment from Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

Public Transport: Bulgarians Choose Buses, Europeans Prefer Trains
When it comes to public transportation, Bulgarians show a strong preference for intercity buses, using them three times more frequently than their EU counterparts
The European Commission has made its first payment of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, derived from frozen Russian assets. This funding aims to bolster Ukraine's military capacity and contribute to the country's reconstruction.
The freeze on assets belonging to the Russian central bank is part of EU sanctions imposed following Russia's attack on Ukraine. The EU operators holding these extraordinary revenues do not recognize them as Russian property and keep them with the central securities depositories. The EU has now begun directing these funds to Ukraine.
In February, the Council mandated that central securities depositories holding over 1 million euros in assets and reserves from the Russian Central Bank, frozen under EU sanctions, should reserve these extraordinary profits rather than utilize them. On May 21, 2024, the Council approved a set of legal acts enabling the use of these net profits to benefit Ukraine.
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the town of Lozovatsky in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine
An air alert was declared once again last night in several areas of eastern Ukraine
Hungary has accused Ukraine of blackmailing both itself and Slovakia by halting oil supplies
The United States is planning to establish logistics centers in Black Sea countries to expedite the delivery of arms to Ukraine
Ukraine's entry into the EU hinges on resolving the Volhynia tragedy, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Sitting atop a stack of ammunition crates at a secret military base, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU