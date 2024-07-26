President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14
Bulgaria: President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of Associate Professor Petar Shishkov, who tragically died in the incident. Radev emphasized the need for a swift and thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosions. He urged all individuals and organizations handling dangerous substances to strictly adhere to safety rules and regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

In addition to his comments on the explosions, President Radev addressed the political situation, reminding everyone of his 7-day deadline to hand over the third exploratory mandate to a party of his choice. He expressed his hope that the political formations will make the most of this final opportunity to stabilize the government. Radev’s remarks reflect his concern for both public safety and the country’s political stability, highlighting the dual responsibilities of the presidency in safeguarding citizens and ensuring effective governance.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, incident, Elin Pelin

Related Articles:

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 12:00

20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:10

One Dead and Multiple Injured After Explosions in Fireworks Warehouse Near Elin Pelin

One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:33

Bulgaria: Fireworks Warehouses Explode Near Elin Pelin, Injuring Multiple People (VIDEO)

A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 00:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Accelerates Eurozone Entry: Parliament Sets July 2025 Target

The Bulgarian Parliament has recently adopted a decision to accelerate the process of adopting the euro

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 17:10

Constitutional Court Strikes Down Key Elements of Bulgaria's Judicial Reform

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has ruled against a significant portion of the recent judicial reform amendments to the Constitution

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Nearly 4,000 Bulgarian Soldiers Work While Receiving Pensions

A total of 3,838 employees in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria continue to work while receiving a pension

Politics » Defense | July 26, 2024, Friday // 15:18

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Awaits Constitutional Court Verdict on Controversial Judicial Changes

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his hope that the recent judicial reform was implemented correctly as the Constitutional Court is set to rule on two appeals against last year’s constitutional changes

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:14

DPS Civil War Spreads: Dogan’s MPs Accuse Acting PM Glavchev of Succumbing to Peevski’s Influence

In a special statement today, deputies from Ahmed Dogan’s faction of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), led by Timur Khalilov, accused acting Prime Minister Glavchev of showing clear signs of dependence on Delyan Peevski

Politics | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Borissov Criticizes Parliament's Inaction: 'No Progress in a Month and a Half'

On the sidelines of parliament, GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the legislative body for its lack of productivity over the past month and a half

Politics | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria