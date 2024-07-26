President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of Associate Professor Petar Shishkov, who tragically died in the incident. Radev emphasized the need for a swift and thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosions. He urged all individuals and organizations handling dangerous substances to strictly adhere to safety rules and regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

In addition to his comments on the explosions, President Radev addressed the political situation, reminding everyone of his 7-day deadline to hand over the third exploratory mandate to a party of his choice. He expressed his hope that the political formations will make the most of this final opportunity to stabilize the government. Radev’s remarks reflect his concern for both public safety and the country’s political stability, highlighting the dual responsibilities of the presidency in safeguarding citizens and ensuring effective governance.