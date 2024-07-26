Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President

World | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:14
Bulgaria: Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially endorsed Kamala Harris in her run for the US presidency, as announced in a video released on Friday. In the video, Barack Obama expressed his and Michelle's pride in supporting Harris and their commitment to helping her succeed in the upcoming election. The video was shared on the official X profiles of both Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris responded with gratitude, acknowledging the significance of the Obama family's support and their longstanding friendship. "It means so much to me," Harris said.

Michelle Obama conveyed her pride in Harris, calling the upcoming election historic and expressing her personal pride with the sentiment, "I can't call my girl without saying I'm proud of you."

In their joint statement, Barack Obama highlighted Harris's achievements and qualities, stating that she possesses the vision, character, and strength needed at this crucial time. Obama emphasized that Harris is capable of delivering what the American people require.

Barack Obama had initially refrained from endorsing Harris immediately after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election. He had voiced confidence in the Democratic Party's ability to select the most suitable presidential candidate and supported Biden's campaign by participating in several fundraising events.

The Democratic nomination process for Harris is moving rapidly, with voting expected to commence on August 1. Harris has yet to select her vice presidential running mate. CNN reported that a team of lawyers and advisers is conducting one of the swiftest vice presidential searches in recent history, aiming to announce a nominee before August 7.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Obama, Harris, US

Related Articles:

US to Establish Logistics Centers in Black Sea Nations to Accelerate Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

The United States is planning to establish logistics centers in Black Sea countries to expedite the delivery of arms to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 26, 2024, Friday // 09:46

Harris Reaffirms US Commitment to Israel While Urging Civilian Protection in Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering commitment" to Israel following her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

World | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:41

Near Alaska: Russian and Chinese Bombers Team Up for Provocative Patrol

Russia and China announced that their nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint patrol near Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic

World » Russia | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

Bulgarian Arrested in Greece to Be Extradited to the US for Smuggling Charges

Greece has confirmed the extradition of a Bulgarian citizen to the United States, following a decision by the Greek Supreme Court

Crime | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:44

Netanyahu to US Congress: Israel and America Must Stand Together

America and Israel must remain united, stated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of his speech to the US Congress, which was met with prolonged applause from standing Republican parliamentarians

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Addressing the Nation: Biden Cites Unity and Democracy in Decision to Pass the Baton

Joe Biden, in his first speech after announcing his withdrawal from the race for the White House, addressed the nation from the Oval Office

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14

Russia Claims Advances in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the town of Lozovatsky in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:01

Over 100 Clashes in Eastern Ukraine as Air Alerts Continue

An air alert was declared once again last night in several areas of eastern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:28

Hungary Accuses Ukraine of Blackmail Over Oil Supply Disruptions

Hungary has accused Ukraine of blackmailing both itself and Slovakia by halting oil supplies

World » Ukraine | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:22

EU Allocates First Payment from Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Commission has made its first payment of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, derived from frozen Russian assets

World » Ukraine | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:00

French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games

A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris

World » EU | July 26, 2024, Friday // 13:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria