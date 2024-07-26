Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have officially endorsed Kamala Harris in her run for the US presidency, as announced in a video released on Friday. In the video, Barack Obama expressed his and Michelle's pride in supporting Harris and their commitment to helping her succeed in the upcoming election. The video was shared on the official X profiles of both Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris responded with gratitude, acknowledging the significance of the Obama family's support and their longstanding friendship. "It means so much to me," Harris said.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Michelle Obama conveyed her pride in Harris, calling the upcoming election historic and expressing her personal pride with the sentiment, "I can't call my girl without saying I'm proud of you."

In their joint statement, Barack Obama highlighted Harris's achievements and qualities, stating that she possesses the vision, character, and strength needed at this crucial time. Obama emphasized that Harris is capable of delivering what the American people require.

Barack Obama had initially refrained from endorsing Harris immediately after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election. He had voiced confidence in the Democratic Party's ability to select the most suitable presidential candidate and supported Biden's campaign by participating in several fundraising events.

The Democratic nomination process for Harris is moving rapidly, with voting expected to commence on August 1. Harris has yet to select her vice presidential running mate. CNN reported that a team of lawyers and advisers is conducting one of the swiftest vice presidential searches in recent history, aiming to announce a nominee before August 7.