French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games

A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris. Rail operator SNCF reported that the network was targeted in a "massive attack aimed at paralyzing the system." The company stated that fires were deliberately set on the Atlantic, Northern, and Eastern high-speed lines, causing significant damage to their infrastructure.

France's transport minister condemned the attacks as "coordinated and malicious," while Prime Minister Gabriel Attal described them as "an act of sabotage." The disruptions are expected to impact around 800,000 passengers today and over the weekend. This timing coincides with the start of the Olympics and the traditional "grand départ," marking the beginning of the summer vacation period for many Parisians.

Delays and cancellations are anticipated on several Eurostar routes, including the Paris-Lille and Paris-London lines, where only traditional trains are operating, not high-speed ones. Passengers are advised to expect delays and avoid traveling to stations. Hundreds of people have gathered at various French and European stations waiting for updates on their journeys.