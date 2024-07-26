Red Wine Consumption Declines, Leaving Bulgarian Wineries Struggling to Sell Stock

The consumption of red wine is declining compared to white and rosé varieties, according to Atanas Vassilev, chairman of the National Association of Bulgarian Vintners (NABV). Vassilev noted that red varieties are primarily being used to produce rosé, which has led to difficulties in selling red wine. He explained that from 100 kg of red grapes, producers typically end up with 40 liters of rosé and only about 20 liters of red wine. The red varieties, such as Merlot and Cabernet, which dominate the market, face significant competition.

This issue is not unique to Bulgaria; wine producers across Europe and globally are facing similar challenges. Vassilev mentioned that while white and rosé wines are relatively easy to sell, red wine remains a problematic inventory for many producers. In Europe, competition is fierce, and traditional wine-producing countries like France are even removing large portions of their vines to manage varieties that are no longer in demand or are affected by disease.