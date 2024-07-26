GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Awaits Constitutional Court Verdict on Controversial Judicial Changes

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his hope that the recent judicial reform was implemented correctly as the Constitutional Court is set to rule on two appeals against last year’s constitutional changes. Borissov made this statement to journalists, reflecting on the amendments adopted with the support of GERB, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The court’s decision is anticipated today.

Borissov emphasized the disciplined nature of his party, which has long worked in coalition settings. He expressed optimism that the changes proposed by Hristo Ivanov were appropriate, noting that GERB supported the reform proposals in the spirit of unity. He also stressed that he does not want any partisan influence to affect the court’s judgment, despite the fact that WCC-DB and DPS backed certain candidates for constitutional judges.

Addressing questions about the specifics of the amendments, particularly those related to the powers of the president in appointing a caretaker prime minister, Borissov indicated that Hristo Ivanov and Peevski were instrumental in crafting these changes, with GERB’s support.

Reflecting on the process, Borissov remarked that such significant changes to the Constitution and judicial system should be thoroughly considered. He expressed concerns about how the new provisions will function without a clear parliamentary majority, given the challenges that may arise if unity within the parliament is not maintained.

Borissov also addressed whether supporting the constitutional changes was a mistake, stating that he does not regret past decisions but hopes for resolutions that avoid future dissatisfaction. He acknowledged that all supporters of the reforms share responsibility and should approach such matters with careful consideration and consultation with experts.