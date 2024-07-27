20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Society » INCIDENTS | July 26, 2024, Friday // 11:10
Bulgaria: 20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams. Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski from Pirogov Hospital confirmed at a briefing this morning that the deceased was a 48-year-old man who succumbed to severe injuries. The hospital is now focused on the critical condition of a 20-year-old woman who has extensive burns and has inhaled poisonous gases. Her situation is extremely grave due to both thermal injuries and severe intoxication from the gases, making it life-threatening. Prof. Gabrovski assured that all possible measures are being taken to save her life.

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov provided additional details, noting that the 49-year-old man, admitted to Pirogov Hospital in Sofia, died from the severe effects of gassing. Medical personnel are currently working intensively to save his daughter, who has suffered 85% burns.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, man, Elin Pelin, fire

Related Articles:

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 12:00

One Dead and Multiple Injured After Explosions in Fireworks Warehouse Near Elin Pelin

One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:33

Bulgaria: Fireworks Warehouses Explode Near Elin Pelin, Injuring Multiple People (VIDEO)

A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 00:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions

The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away

Society » Incidents | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion: Authorities Confirm Missing Persons and Possible Human Error

Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 16:18

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 12:00

One Dead and Multiple Injured After Explosions in Fireworks Warehouse Near Elin Pelin

One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:33

Bulgaria: Fireworks Warehouses Explode Near Elin Pelin, Injuring Multiple People (VIDEO)

A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze

Society » Incidents | July 26, 2024, Friday // 00:31

Child Struck by Bus in Sunny Beach

A 7-year-old boy was struck by a bus in Sunny Beach last night,

Society » Incidents | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria