20-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Elin Pelin Fireworks Explosion

Young Woman and Her Father Die Following Elin Pelin Explosions
The young woman who was critically injured in the explosions near the Elin Pelin station on Thursday has passed away
Late last night, one of the victims of the fireworks warehouse explosions near Elin Pelin passed away despite the best efforts of medical teams. Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski from Pirogov Hospital confirmed at a briefing this morning that the deceased was a 48-year-old man who succumbed to severe injuries. The hospital is now focused on the critical condition of a 20-year-old woman who has extensive burns and has inhaled poisonous gases. Her situation is extremely grave due to both thermal injuries and severe intoxication from the gases, making it life-threatening. Prof. Gabrovski assured that all possible measures are being taken to save her life.
Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov provided additional details, noting that the 49-year-old man, admitted to Pirogov Hospital in Sofia, died from the severe effects of gassing. Medical personnel are currently working intensively to save his daughter, who has suffered 85% burns.
Chief Commissioner Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, addressed the media regarding the aftermath of the explosions at fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has assured that there is currently no air pollution in Sofia resulting from the explosions at the pyrotechnics warehouse in Elin Pelin
One of the victims of the explosions in the fireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin has died,
A fire broke out between Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin station, with three fireworks warehouses exploding, resulting in a huge blaze
