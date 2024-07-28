Bulgaria Among the Leading Countries in the EU in Terms of Overnight Stays Related to Domestic Tourism

Business » TOURISM | July 26, 2024, Friday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among the Leading Countries in the EU in Terms of Overnight Stays Related to Domestic Tourism @Pixabay

Bulgaria recorded an increase of nearly 29% in the number of nights spent in domestic tourism in the month of May 2024

The Eurostat data for the month of May 2024, compared to the pre-pandemic May 2019, show that Bulgaria is among the leading countries in the European Union in terms of the growth of overnight stays in domestic tourism. The statistics of Eurostat /according to current data/ confirm the trend of increasing interest of Bulgarians in tourism in the country and give us the 5th place among the countries in the EU.

In May 2019, the registrations of Bulgarian tourists in accommodation facilities with 10 or more beds in our country were 310,573, and they spent 574,627 nights. In May 2024, the registrations of Bulgarian tourists were 370,387, and they realized 740,645 overnight stays, which is nearly 29% more compared to the pre-pandemic May 2019.

According to data from the Unified Tourist Information System in May 2024. Bulgarian tourists preferred to travel to Stolichna Municipality, Varna Municipality, Velingrad Municipality, Plovdiv Municipality and Nessebar Municipality, and more than half of the Bulgarian tourists in the country in May 2024 were under the age of 44.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eurostat, Bulgaria, tourism

Related Articles:

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty

One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,

Society | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Why Bulgarians Prefer Homeownership: Affordable Prices and Stable Interest Rates

Housing in Bulgaria remains more affordable compared to its Western European counterparts

Business » Properties | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Soars Despite Lowest Debt in EU

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit

Business » Finance | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 12:40

Property Prices Surge in Bulgaria: Why Sellers Are Finding It Harder to Close Deals

According to recent data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), residential property prices in Bulgaria surged by 16% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest growth rate since 2022.

Business » Properties | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:39

Bulgaria's Crypto Ownership Doubles in 2024

In 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders has surged to 562 million, marking a significant increase of 33% from the 420 million reported at the same time last year

Business » Finance | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 10:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Tourist Boom in Bulgarian Resorts Primorsko and Kiten Despite International Decline

Primorsko and Kiten, two popular summer destinations on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, are experiencing a busy tourist season

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents

Business » Tourism | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year

Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, noted a decline in tourist numbers along the Black Sea coast

Business » Tourism | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association

There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:34

Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens

Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria