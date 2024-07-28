Bulgaria Among the Leading Countries in the EU in Terms of Overnight Stays Related to Domestic Tourism

Staggering Figures: One in Three Bulgarian Children at Risk of Poverty
One in three children in Bulgaria faces the risk of poverty and social exclusion,
Bulgaria recorded an increase of nearly 29% in the number of nights spent in domestic tourism in the month of May 2024
The Eurostat data for the month of May 2024, compared to the pre-pandemic May 2019, show that Bulgaria is among the leading countries in the European Union in terms of the growth of overnight stays in domestic tourism. The statistics of Eurostat /according to current data/ confirm the trend of increasing interest of Bulgarians in tourism in the country and give us the 5th place among the countries in the EU.
In May 2019, the registrations of Bulgarian tourists in accommodation facilities with 10 or more beds in our country were 310,573, and they spent 574,627 nights. In May 2024, the registrations of Bulgarian tourists were 370,387, and they realized 740,645 overnight stays, which is nearly 29% more compared to the pre-pandemic May 2019.
According to data from the Unified Tourist Information System in May 2024. Bulgarian tourists preferred to travel to Stolichna Municipality, Varna Municipality, Velingrad Municipality, Plovdiv Municipality and Nessebar Municipality, and more than half of the Bulgarian tourists in the country in May 2024 were under the age of 44.
There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga
