Bulgaria: US to Establish Logistics Centers in Black Sea Nations to Accelerate Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

The United States is planning to establish logistics centers in Black Sea countries to expedite the delivery of arms to Ukraine. This move comes as Hungary and Slovakia have struggled to initiate consultations with Ukraine, mediated by the European Commission, regarding the resumption of oil supplies from the Russian company Lukoil.

According to Nikolai Patrushev, an adviser to the Russian president, the US aims to set up these logistics centers and deploy advanced long-range weapons in the region. Patrushev claimed that Russia had thwarted NATO's efforts to establish a naval base in the Sea of Azov, though he did not specify the timeframe for these events.

In a related development, Russia has signaled a willingness to negotiate with Ukraine, despite its stance that President Volodymyr Zelensky is no longer legitimate following his term's expiration in March. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow remains open to negotiations in line with President Vladimir Putin's objectives outlined in June, which include Ukraine's abandonment of NATO membership and recognition of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's sanctions on the Russian Lukoil group have halted oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, prompting concerns about energy security in both countries. The disruption affects the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is the last major operating route for Russian oil to Europe. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó requested mediation from the European Commission and set a three-day deadline before considering legal action. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis indicated that Brussels requires more time to collect evidence and review the legal context.

Additionally, Ukraine's security service reported thwarting Russian plans to attack shopping centers and other facilities in Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine. Authorities detained 19 individuals across four Ukrainian regions, seizing fake passports and driver's licenses. These planned attacks, targeting gas stations, pharmacies, and markets, were allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian citizens under Moscow's orders to discredit Ukraine and weaken Western support for Kyiv.

